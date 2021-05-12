New details about the rumored 2D Metroid Switch installment might have surfaced alongside details about soon-to-be-announced Switch titles.

Last year, ResetEra user and insider ‘Zippo’ claimed that a new Paper Mario and 2D Metroid would be arriving on the Nintendo Switch. Fast forward one year and the Paper Mario rumor has proven to be the real deal. So what about the rumored new 2D Metroid installment for Nintendo’s hybrid platform? Well, the insider might have revealed some additional information about the title, which is said to be being developed by Spanish development studio MercurySteam – the studio that helped on 2017’s Metroid: Samus Returns for the 3DS.

According to ‘Zippo’, development on the game has already been completed and Nintendo will likely announce the title during next month’s digital E3 event.

“But yes, a new 2D game from Mercurysteam two hundred percent exists, and is in fact, done”, ‘Zippo’ writes on his blog. “All Nintendo needs to do at this point is announce it. Nintendo (and by extension, Sakamoto.) internally is extremely happy with how the title turned out. The only other thing I've heard recently is that the game is running at [a] very smooth 60FPS. My hard read/prediction is an announcement at their E3 direct next month. Have some patience, bounty hunters, we're almost there.”

Luckily for us Nintendo fans, the insider doesn’t stop there and claims to have more information about yet-to-be-announced Switch titles, including a new Donkey Kong, Fire Emblem, and Super Mario Party. Announcements of all these titles are said to extremely likely during Nintendo’s upcoming E3 press conference. We’ve included Zippo’s information about these titles down below:

Donkey Kong: It's the big ape's 40th anniversary, and while I'm not sure how Nintendo is celebrating the occasion, there is a new 2D DK game being developed by EPD Tokyo. Retro is obviously busy with other things, so Nintendo has taken it upon themselves to bring DK back in as internal series. Don't expect the "Country" moniker to return, as EPD Tokyo are not interested in making a sequel to games they didn't make. Diddy, Cranky and the Kremling Krew should all be returning in this installment. It sounds like this game is launching before the end of the year. An E3 announcement seems very likely. Fire Emblem: I'll be frank, I'm not much of an FE guy, but I'm seriously impressed with how much the franchise has grown in the last five years. It's become a pretty big deal for Nintendo, and I hope that continues. Now, from what I've heard, Intelligent Systems has been working on an FE title that they're developing seperately from Three Houses on their own that is very close to nearing completion. While I haven't been told this part as of this writing, the fans seem pretty sure that this is going to be a remake of the Japan-only Super Famicom title, Genealogy of the Holy War. This makes total sense to me, and it would serve as a nice in-between title while Koei Tecmo works on the follow-up to Three Houses. Given that it's nearly complete, an E3 announcement is incredibly likely. Super Mario Party 2: This is the most obvious sequel in the history of the universe, lmao. The original 2018 game has sold far better than anyone could ever have expected, including Nintendo. It's gone on to the be the best selling Mario Party ever, by a wide margin Not only that, but here's another way to look at it's massive sales: It's outsold every Mario Kart, pre DS, every Animal Crossing, pre New Horizons, as well as every Smash Bros. game, pre Ultimate. Mario Party is a big deal at Nintendo now, they're taking this series seriously, which is why you mysteriously saw that online play update a few weeks ago. I and numerous others see it as a test for SMP2's online. From all accounts, the game should be ready for a holiday release, an E3/summer announcement is once again, extremely likely.

Interesting stuff for sure. We’ll update as soon as we learn more about these rumored Switch titles. For now, stay tuned.