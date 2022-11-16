Fire Emblem Engage Trailer Shows Off its Anime Story, New Faces, and Maybe an Evil Marth

Fire Emblem Engage arrives in just a couple months, and yet, we still don’t know all that much about the game, which is strange considering the franchise has become one of Nintendo’s most profitable. Well, we now have a flashy Fire Emblem Engage story trailer on our hands, and I have a feeling it may divide fans. On the one hand, Engage has a slick, well-produced look, but some may raise an eyebrow at the overheated anime tone compared to the somewhat-more-grounded Fire Emblem stories we’ve seen in the past.

As for the actual contents of the trailer, we meet main Fire Emblem Engage protagonist Alear and a host of other new characters. We also get a look at classic character Marth, who’s summoned to fight by your side. Summoning favorite characters from past Fire Emblems using Emblem Rings is a key element of Engage – the trailer mentions there’s a dozen of these rings, so perhaps a dozen characters from the past return? The end of trailer also hints that Marth may end up corrupted at some point. Hmmm. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Haven’t been keeping up with Fire Emblem Engage? Here’s a quick official description…

“In a war against the Fell Dragon, four kingdoms worked together with heroes from other worlds to seal away this great evil. One-thousand years later, this seal has weakened and the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken. As a Divine Dragon, use rich strategies and robust customization to meet your destiny—to collect Emblem Rings and bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos.”

Team up with iconic heroes from past Fire Emblem games

“Summon valiant heroes like Marth and Celica with the power of Emblem Rings and add their power to yours in this brand-new Fire Emblem story. Aside from merging appearances, Engaging lets you inherit weapons, skills, and more from these battle-tested legends. The turn-based, tactical battle system returns with a fresh cast of characters you can customize and Engage to carefully craft your strategy.”

Fire Emblem Engage marches onto Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023.