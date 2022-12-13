Tactical Role-Playing Game Redemption Reapers Launches On PC And Consoles In February 2023

Redemption Reapers, a new tactical role-playing game and the first title from development studio Adglobe, will release worldwide on PC and consoles in a few months, publisher Binary Haze Interactive announced.

Set in a world invaded by the ruthless Mort armies that are laying waste to entire kingdoms, players will take control of the Ashen Hawk Brigade, a contingent of mercenaries, to fight back against these vicious invaders. Like in other popular tactical role-playing games, players will have to outfit their party members with powerful gear, unlock various skills and employ advanced maneuvers like stealth attacks and combo strikes from multiple characters to win against powerful foes.

With development led by Fire Emblem series veteran Masayuki Horikawa and an impressive English voice cast featuring Kyle McCarley (13 Sentinels: Aegis of Ruin, NieR: Automata), Allegra Clark (Apex Legends, Dragon Age: Inquisition), David Lodge (Persona 5, Final Fantasy XV), and Lucien Dodge (Fire Emblem: Three Houses, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel series)., Together with Fire Emblem Engage, Redemption Reapers is setting out to continue the tactical role-playing games renaissance which began earlier this year with titles like Triangle Strategy and Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

Redemption Reapers will release sometime in February 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. More information on the game's setting and mechanics can be found on its Steam store page.

Redemption Reapers is a dark fantasy simulation game set in a medieval world. Be immersed in the tale of the desperate struggle between the Ashen Hawk Brigade and the terrifying Mort legions.

With despair looming as the menacing Mort horde marches ever closer, help your small resistance defeat the enemy masses by bringing together a rich variety of character builds and a meticulous strategy. Experience the exhilaration as you rise up to overcome the odds and achieve victory!