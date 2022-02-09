Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Brings Musou Action to the Three Houses Universe in June

Rumors were running hot that today’s Nintendo Direct would bring us a new entry in the Fire Emblem series, and it turns out the scuttlebutt was correct! Well… sort of. A new core Fire Emblem tactical strategy RPG wasn’t announced, but Nintendo did announce Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, the latest brawler spin-off from developer Koei Tecmo.

As its subtitle implies, Fire Emblem Warriors will take place in the same universe as Fire Emblem: Three Houses and looks to features a fairly in-depth new storyline featuring all your favorite characters. Of course, the action looks as over-the-top as ever, with mobs of grunts to smash and some big boss monsters to contend with. You can check out the first trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, below.

While the Warriors games aren’t really my thing, this definitely looks like one of the better of these regular collaborations between Nintendo and Koei Tecmo. I’m definitely enjoying the cell-shaded look they opted for, as it represents the Three Houses art style nicely. Here’s Nintendo’s official description for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes…

Join Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters as you engage in massive battles across a war-torn Fódlan. Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude and other Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters return to put their combat expertise on display. Unleash devastating combos and stunning special moves in action-packed, real-time combat. Cut through hordes of enemies as characters from the Fire Emblem: Three Houses game. Take down dozens of foes with Edelgard’s axe or Dimitri’s lance, or blast enemies from a distance with Claude’s bow. Slash, swing and spear your way to a brighter future for Fódlan.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes gets the brawl started on Nintendo Switch on June 24. What do you think Fire Emblem fans? Ready for something a little bit less strategic?