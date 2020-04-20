New 2020 AirPods Pro Potentially Delayed to the Second Half of 2020 or Later

We previously heard that Apple will release the new 2020 AirPods Pro next month. However, the latest report from DigiTimes suggests otherwise, stretching the potential launch to the second half or later. The report is based on supply chain sources cited by the Taiwanese publication.

The Launch of the 2020 AirPods Pro Might Be Delayed Till Second Half of This Year or Later

Last month, DigiTimes reported that Apple will begin the production of the budget variant AirPods Pro between the first and second quarters. However, it makes perfect sense if the production of the wireless earbuds is deferred due to the global health crises. The paywalled preview of the report reads:

Apple likely to defer new AirPods Pro launch

Apple is likely to defer the launch of its new AirPods Pro to the second half of 2020 or even 2021, according to sources at related suppliers.

At the beginning of this month, YouTuber Job Prosser claimed that Apple was working on releasing a new "AirPods X" in September or October. The design of the 2020 AirPods was stated to boast a Beats-like design which would be better for running and sports. Jon Prosser also stated that AirPods X are the same entry-level AirPods that DigiTimes is mentioning.

The AirPods X first started circulating the rumor mill when a Twitter user by the name "l0vetodream" shared details on it. However, the details remained pretty scarce and not much is known about the wireless earbuds at this point in time. In addition, there has been no official statement regarding the release. Henceforth, the final word rests with Apple.

Just yesterday, Jon Prosser shared that the 2020 AirPods Pro is set to launch next month alongside the new 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh. Furthermore, the third generation of the truly wireless earbuds might also see daylight soon. There's a lot that remains to be seen, so be sure to stay tuned in for more.

How do you think Apple should price the 2020 AirPods Pro? Let us know in the comments.

