NACON Partners with Microsoft to Make Licensed Xbox Controllers
The accessories department of NACON announced today a new partnership with Microsoft to make licensed Xbox controllers for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. Here's the tidbit from the press release.
In just a few years, NACON peripherals have already won over gamers across the world. After the acquisition of RIG in March, an industry-leading headset brand for PC and console gamers, the director of the peripherals department, Yannick Allaert, today announced a prestigious new collaboration during NACON Connect.
Having already sold over 3 million officially licensed PlayStation 4 controllers, the company is immensely proud to announce they have entered into a licensing agreement with Microsoft to create and distribute official accessories designed for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.
Additionally, NACON will also develop controllers specifically geared to be paired with smartphones as cloud gaming gets larger.
Finally, to continue to support gamers in all their experiences, the company is pleased to announce that the development of cloud gaming and the imminent arrival of 5G will provide many new technological opportunities for the brand. After discussions with various telecommunications operators, including Orange in France, NACON will soon be offering dedicated accessories for smartphone gaming.
The company has been known so far for its well-received PlayStation 4 and PC controllers, three of which have been already reviewed by Chris as you can read below.
Revolution Pro Controller 3 (7/10):
The Nacon Revolution Pro Controller 3 is, without any shadow of a doubt, a good controller when taken away from the context of its price and comparison towards the superior 'unlimited' variety from Nacon. It's durable, comfortable, weighty, customisable and mostly a great controller to use. However, with a high price point for a controller tied into wired use is a huge detractor for general use, particularly when controllers from all sides simply offer more.
Asymmetric Wireless Controller (8/10):
The Nacon Asymmetric Wireless Controller is one of the best budget PS4 controllers on the market. While it's missing some smaller features, like the light bar and controller audio, and the D-Pad can feel a little on the budget side, it's still expertly built to last. It's a very comfortable controller, easy to use and has the Xbox Controller Layout, all at a price-point lower than the actual DualShock.
Revolution Unlimited Pro Controller (9/10):
With an excellent build quality, extensive customisation options for both the PlayStation 4 and PC, as well as options to customise the controller itself (weight/feel), while also being very comfortable and responsive, there's a lot to like about the Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro. There are a few minor downsides, such as a lack of light bar or inbuilt audio, but the few minor issues pale in comparison to what is an otherwise excellent controller. If you're looking for a controller in the 'pro' range, you don't need to look further than the Nacon Unlimited Revolution Pro.
