NACON Partners with Microsoft to Make Licensed Xbox Controllers

The accessories department of NACON announced today a new partnership with Microsoft to make licensed Xbox controllers for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. Here's the tidbit from the press release.

In just a few years, NACON peripherals have already won over gamers across the world. After the acquisition of RIG in March, an industry-leading headset brand for PC and console gamers, the director of the peripherals department, Yannick Allaert, today announced a prestigious new collaboration during NACON Connect. Having already sold over 3 million officially licensed PlayStation 4 controllers, the company is immensely proud to announce they have entered into a licensing agreement with Microsoft to create and distribute official accessories designed for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

Additionally, NACON will also develop controllers specifically geared to be paired with smartphones as cloud gaming gets larger.

Finally, to continue to support gamers in all their experiences, the company is pleased to announce that the development of cloud gaming and the imminent arrival of 5G will provide many new technological opportunities for the brand. After discussions with various telecommunications operators, including Orange in France, NACON will soon be offering dedicated accessories for smartphone gaming.

The company has been known so far for its well-received PlayStation 4 and PC controllers, three of which have been already reviewed by Chris as you can read below.