ROG Raikiri Pro, Xbox Controller With Built-In OLED Screen, Announced By Asus For A Q1 2023 Release

A new Xbox controller by Asus called the ROG Raikiri Pro will be released later this year, offering some advanced features as well as a built-in OLED display that will set it apart from other pro controllers, including the already available ROG Raikiri controller.

The most defining feature of the ROG Raikiri Pro is the already mentioned built-in 1.3-inch OLED display. This display, placed right above the Xbox button, can be used to show custom animations, battery and mic status, Bluetooth pairing, and more.

This tiny display won't be the only feature that will make the ROG Raikiri Pro a proper pro controller. Tri-mode connectivity, intuitive rear controls with four programmable left and right buttons, selectable step triggers, premium sound powered by built-in ESS DAC, and extensive customization will make the Asus controller the one to get for those looking for the ultimate controller.

Built-in OLED display : Create a unique look with customizable animations, view status indicators, and switch profile on the fly

: Create a unique look with customizable animations, view status indicators, and switch profile on the fly Tri-mode connectivity: Versatile flexibility with wired USB-C ® , low-latency 2.4 GHz RF, plus a Bluetooth ® mode

Versatile flexibility with wired USB-C , low-latency 2.4 GHz RF, plus a Bluetooth mode Intuitive rear controls : Four left and right buttons can be programmed for in-game commands or for on-the-fly joystick sensitivity shifts

: Four left and right buttons can be programmed for in-game commands or for on-the-fly joystick sensitivity shifts Selectable step triggers : Left and right triggers can be set to short- or full-range modes, with dead zones customizable in Armoury Crate

: Left and right triggers can be set to short- or full-range modes, with dead zones customizable in Armoury Crate Premium sound : Built-in ESS DAC for immersive audio; plus 3.5 mm earphone jack, and a mute button

: Built-in ESS DAC for immersive audio; plus 3.5 mm earphone jack, and a mute button Extensive customization: Remap buttons, change joystick sensitivity, or make other adjustments via Armoury Crate

Additional information on the ROG Raikiri Pro can be found on its official website. A release date has yet to be confirmed, but the controller should become available for purchase sometime during the first quarter of 2023.