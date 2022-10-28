Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown to Have Less Cars than Forza, but They’ll All Feel Unique

When Test Drive Unlimited first launched back in 2006, open-world racing games were a relatively uncommon thing, but that’s obviously no longer the case with franchises like Forza Horizon on the scene. So, how will the upcoming Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown set itself apart from a more crowded field?

Well, in a new interview Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crowd creative directory Alain Jarniou compared his game to the competition, particularly the Forza Horizon series. Jarniou admits Solar Crown will have fewer cars than Forza, but the focus will be on earning and investing in a smaller number of cars through upgrades and customization.

“In Forza Horizon, you do a Wheelspin and you get two cars. Or you do a mission and you get another car. You’ve got lots of cars in your garage. But you don’t work for it. In TDU there are fewer cars, but you choose these cars. The relationship you have with your garage is stronger in TDU than in any other game. You must earn money to buy the cars of your dreams. You spend time with your car, upgrading it, playing with it, and showing it off with other players.”

Also, while you might end up with a smaller garage than in other open-world racers, each of your rides should feel properly unique…

"The idea is to be more simulation than The Crew or Forza Horizon, which are quite arcade-ey. Part of the enjoyment of driving is to have something that’s realistic but not too simulation. But we want to give players the freedom to tweak driving aids to get something that’s closer to simulation if they want.

I want this feeling of driving the right cars with the right feelings to be stronger in TDU than Forza Horizon. It won’t be a racing simulation – it will be a driving simulation. When you are in a Ferrari or a Beetle, it’s not the same experience. You will feel it. That’s important when you love cars – you want to feel the difference between them.”

Jarniou also promises that while Solar Crown’s Hong Kong is quite a bit smaller than some of the maps the Test Drive Unlimited series has done in the past (Oahu was 600 square miles, while Hong Kong is only 30) it will be far more dense and geographically varied. As for when the game might arrive, well, the team at KT Racing want to get things right, but don’t expect to have to wait years.

For now, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is slated to hit PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 sometime in 2023.