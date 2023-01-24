The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Covets a New Spring/Summer 2023 Release Window

It seems that tricksy Gollum has slipped through players' fingers yet again. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been pushed back several times – the last promised release date was September 1 of last year, but publisher Nacon and developer Daedalic Entertainment pushed it back by a “few months.” Well, it seems they’re really stretching the definition of a few months.

In their most recent earnings report, Nacon now says The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will release in the first half of fiscal year 2024. Nacon’s fiscal year runs from April 1 to March 31 of the next year, so that means LOTR Gollum should be scampering our way sometime between the beginning of April and the end of September. Based on how these things usually go, you should probably expect the game more toward the end of that time period.

Will this release window hold or will Gollum escape yet again? I feel like the game has to be entering the final stretch by now, but I suppose we shall see. Haven’t been keeping up with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum? Here’s a quick official description…

"Gollum is perhaps the most maligned and misunderstood creature in all of Middle-earth. Cursed with dueling personalities and a constant compulsion to find his Preciousss, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, takes players on an exceptional journey, sharing a perspective unique to Gollum, alone. Whether creeping through tall grasses or swimming in rivers, Gollum must move with stealth if he is to evade enemies during his adventure. From the mountains of Mordor, to the Mines of Moria, and passing through Mirkwood Forest, players will explore a variety of diverse environments and experience challenging gameplay."

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.