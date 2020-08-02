MSI Releases the Optix MAG272C Monitor Featuring A 1500R Curve With A 1080p / 165Hz Panel

MSI has released the Optix MAG272C monitor that features not only a 27" screen, a VA-based panel that offers a 1080p resolution, but also the higher refresh rate of 165 Hz. The higher refresh rate isn't just perfect for gaming but also content creation and content consumption. One feature that gamers will enjoy is the 1500R curvature that MSI has added to the screen allowing all of the screen to stay in your field of view.

The Optix MAG272C monitor is designed with both gamers and content creators in mind, as the super-narrow bezels can allow for a much more immersive multi-monitor 180-degree setup. The super-narrow bezels also work perfectly in a modern streaming setup. Another reason why the Optix MAG272C monitor is perfect for a tri-monitor set up is the curvature to the 27" screen, and this screen features a 1500R curvature allowing each edge of the monitor to remain in view with ease.

This monitor features an amazingly fast 165 Hz refresh rate, and the 1 ms response time will benefit the fast-moving game genres like FPS, Racing Sims, and fighting games. These games require not only rapid movements but also incredible precision in those movements, which has a high refresh rate, and fast response time can offer a slight boost in performance.

This screen feature support for both the sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts, this monitor features 120% coverage of the sRGB while also featuring 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The Optix MAG272C monitor also supports AMD's Variable refresh rate software, called AMD FreeSync Premium. This software is designed to stop any choppy gameplay or broken frames allowing games to be much more immersive.

For connectivity, this monitor feature one DisplayPort connection, two HDMI 2.0 connections and even a USB Type-C connection which can charge and transfer video data. This large number of connections allows for widespread compatibility for a variety of different devices.

This monitor also features a USB hub, which allows for two extra connections located on the back of the monitor. MSI has yet to release any pricing information or any release date for the Optix MAG272C monitor.