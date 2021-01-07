Mad Catz Introduces the R.A.T DWS Gaming Mouse

Mad Catz has introduced the R.A.T DWS gaming mouse, featuring a modular design allowing gamers of all types to create the perfect gaming mouse for them. This gaming mouse is designed not only to offer a variety of features that gamers of all types will enjoy, but the inclusion of a variety of palm rests offering expands the mouse's modularity. This mouse is expected to start shipping in early February 2021, and Mad Catz has yet to release any pricing information for the R.A.T DWS.

The R.A.T DWS gaming mouse features a unique design and a large amount of customizability with three different palm rests

The R.A.T DWS gaming mouse offers some fantastic features, including up to 300 hours of battery life, Dual-mode wireless, and a 16K optical sensor. This gaming mouse features the ability to connect using either 2.4 GHz wireless mode with a rapid 1 ms response time. The low-latency Bluetooth mode has a battery life of up to 300 hours with only a single AA battery. Using the 2.4 GHz mode, this gaming mouse can feature a battery life of up to 200 hours. This long battery life ensures that gamers shouldn't have to worry about changing out any batteries.

MSI Introduces the Optix G242 Monitor Featuring a 24″ 144 Hz Panel







This gaming mouse uses the PAW3335DB Optical Sensor, which offers a hyper-resolution of 16,000 DPI. This high DPI is perfect for FPS or high action games that require quick movement and fast reflexes. The R.A.T DWS gaming mouse offers a barrel scroll, which allows for easy weapon selection, and the precision aim button allows gamers who enjoy sniping to get even more headshots.

This gaming mouse features fourteen different programmable buttons. These buttons can have advanced hotkeys and macros mapped to each button while having up to four different onboard profiles to offer the largest amount of customizability.

The R.A.T DWS gaming mouse features three different palm rests, and these palm rests are either a Sliver, Rubber, and a Wing. These palm rests offer a large amount of customizability for the gaming mouse, allowing gamers to use the palm rest that is the most comfortable.

Mad Catz has announced that shipping for this gaming mouse will start in early February but has yet to release any pricing information regarding the R.A.T DWS gaming mouse.