MSI has been focusing on creating laptops for content creators recently, with that MSI has introduced the Modern 15 notebook, this laptop is aimed at entry-level content creation markets. The Modern 15 notebook is powered by Intel's 10th Generation Core (Comet Lake) process and NVIDIA's GeForce MX330 discrete graphics chips. MSI's Modern 15 notebook offers decent performance while having not only a relatively low weight but also in a reasonably priced package.

The Intros Modern 15 laptop is currently only available in one configuration which utilizes Intel's quad-core Core i7-10510U 'Comet Lake' processor, this processor is accompanied to 16 GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory, a 512 GB M.2 NVMe SSD and the GeForce MX330 graphic chips with 2 GB of GDDR5 VRAM. This laptop is a tier below MSI's Prestige Series of notebooks, being a tier below the Prestige lineup means that this laptop gives up various features like a hex-core CPUs and GeForce GTX graphics.

For connectivity, MSI's Modern 15 notebook is equipped with a WI-Fi 5 and a Bluetooth 6 adapter, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connector with support for DisplayPort Alt mode, three USB Type-A connectors one being USB 3.2 Gen 1 and two USB 3.2 Gen 2. This notebook also features an HDMI output, a 3.5 mm audio connector as well as a microSD card reader. This notebook comes equipped with a webcam with an IR sensor, Stereo speakers, and a microphone array.

The Modern 15 notebook comes in either a black or a silver chassis with brushed aluminum elements, and this chassis is 15.9 mm thick, this enclosure features a 15.6-inch Full-HD panel. Still, with the thinner bezels, the dimensions of the chassis are closer to traditional 14-inch notebooks. In total, this laptop weighs 1.6 kilograms.

MSI has stated that this laptop will last for nine hours on a single charge, which may not seem like a lot, but with this laptop being designed for content creators means that this laptop will most likely be at least semi-fixed to a wall plug or frequently close to a wall plug. MSI intends to sell the Modern 15 in Japan starting on February 27th and is going to be priced at ¥165,000. MSI has not stated where MSI intends to bring the product to Europe or the US.