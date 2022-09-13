Microsoft Preps Surface Gaming Laptop – Leaked Specs Include Up To Intel Core i7-12700H, RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 165Hz Display

Microsoft's Surface lineup comes in various options, ranging from standard to Pro and Studio flavors but it looks like the company is getting ready to launch its first gaming-focused Surface laptop.

Microsoft Possibly Entering Gaming Segment With Surface Gaming Laptop Featuring High-End Intel & NVIDIA Hardware

In specifications unearthed by Prime Gaming (via MyLaptopGuide), we can see some really high-end specs for the upcoming Microsoft Surface Gaming laptop. The company has so far only been focusing on thin and light productivity and content creators but that's about to change with their Surface Gaming product.

Coming to the specifications, the Microsoft Surface Gaming laptop is said to rock a 16" PixelSense Flow Display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and Dobly Vision support. It will come in a chassis measuring 14.07" x 9.65" x 0.77".

As for the internals, you will get the option to select from an Intel Core i7-12700H 14 core or a Core i5-12500H 12 core CPU, both of which are part of Intel's latest 12th Gen Alder Lake lineup. You can get 16 GB or up to 32 GB of LPDDR4x memory. For GPU, the Core i7 models will come with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB while the Core i5 models will come with a RTX 3050 Ti 4 GB dGPU.

Other specifications include a removable SSD ranging from 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB options. As for battery life, the Microsoft Surface Gaming laptop with the Core i7 configuration is said to last up to 15 hours in typical usage while the Core i5 option can last up to 16 hours. The battery itself is a 102-127W power supply while you get a range of I/O such as triple USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port. You also get support for WiFi 6 and BT v5.1.

As for color options, the casing comes in a magnesium and aluminum design while you can get the Microsoft Surface Gaming laptop in either Platinum or Matte black colors. Since the laptop is aimed at gamers, it will be bundled with the Xbox App and a one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle. There's no word on the pricing or availability yet but we expect it to launch later this year or at CES 2023.