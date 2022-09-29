XMG CORE 15 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 6800H & RTX 3060 Gets OASIS Liquid Cooling

XMG has announced that it's bringing the OASIS Liquid-Cooling option to its CORE 15 gaming laptop with Ryzen 7 6800H & RTX 3060.

XMG CORE 15: Gaming laptop with Ryzen 7 6800H and RTX 3060 brings OASIS liquid cooling to the upper midrange

Press Release: The AMD version of the XMG CORE 15 (M22) not only benefits from an upgrade to the current Ryzen 7 6800H and higher power limits for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060; the 15.6-inch laptop from the upper mid-range class is also compatible with the optional external OASIS laptop liquid cooling system.

In doing so, XMG is keeping its promise to extend the cooling concept, which was first introduced at the beginning of 2022 together with high-end laptops from the NEO series, to additional model ranges. Along with the switch to AMD's Ryzen 6000 platform, the CORE 15, which has always stood for a deliberately stylish yet discreet design, also features DDR5 RAM and PCI Express 4.0 for both M.2 SSD slot connections.

XMG CORE 15 (M22): Ryzen 7 6800H and RTX 3060 - with liquid cooling if desired

The new XMG CORE 15 succeeds the E21 model generation and replaces AMD's Ryzen 7 5800H with the faster and more efficient mobile eight-core Ryzen 7 6800H processor. Although the laptop nominally has the same graphics chip as the predecessor with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060, it now operates with a higher Dynamic Boost 2.0 of 25 watts. A maximum performance of up to 140 (115 watts standard TGP, 25 watts boost) is now possible instead of the previous 130 watts. This is also accompanied by the use of a more powerful cooling system, which is already familiar from this year’s versions of the XMG NEO 15 (E22, M22), representing a significant upgrade compared to past CORE laptops.

In addition, the new CORE 15 is the first laptop sitting under the high-end range that can be upgraded with XMG's OASIS external liquid cooling system – an option that was previously reserved for the XMG NEO 15 and NEO 17 model generations – having been introduced at the beginning of 2022. The addition of the OASIS results in significantly quieter system operation under gaming load improved temperatures by around 20 °C and also brings a small performance advantage when the CPU and GPU are simultaneously loaded.

Fast WQHD or Full HD IPS display

XMG offers the CORE 15 with two display options. There is a choice between a 165 Hz fast WQHD IPS display (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) with a brightness of 350 nits and 95 percent sRGB color space coverage, or a likewise IPS-based, 144 Hz fast Full HD panel (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) with 300 nits and over 90 percent sRGB color space coverage. A Windows Hello compatible webcam is located in an advantageous position at the top edge of the display.

Undercover gaming design weighing just 2.1 kg

The CORE series is characterized by a deliberately discreet yet stylish design. The new CORE 15, with its slim 360.2 x 234.5 x 23 mm chassis weighing just 2.1 kg and with a display lid and top shell made of aluminum, remains true to this understated concept. The RGB-lit keyboard, complemented by a Microsoft Precision-compliant touchpad, adds a colorful accent if desired. Also new to the CORE 15 (M22) are larger diameter integrated speakers, providing richer sound quality. Mobile power continues to be provided by a 62 Wh battery.

Up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM, two PCIe 4.0 SSDs, and good connectivity

Two SO-DIMM sockets for up to 64 GB RAM and two M.2 slots are standard for most XMG laptops, but due to the model generation change, DDR5-4800 is supported in the new CORE 15 and the laptop from the upper mid-range also features PCI Express 4.0 connections for both SSDs for the first time. As usual, the memory components are easily accessible via the removable bottom shell and can thus be upgraded later.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop offers USB-C 3.2 Gen2, three USB-A 3.2 ports, separate audio ports for headphones and microphones, and a full-size SD card reader. On the network front, the XMG CORE 15 communicates either via 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet or Wi-Fi 6. Image output is provided via HDMI 2.1 (32 Gbps) or the DisplayPort stream of the USB-C port with a dGPU connection.

User-programmed performance profiles can be called up at the touch of a button

The dedicated mode switch button above the keyboard not only allows the factory-configured performance profiles to be selected at the touch of a button. The many tuning options in the XMG Control Center also allow users to create individual profiles according to their own preferences in terms of performance, quietness, and the resulting component temperatures, which can then also be selected via the button.

Pricing and availability

The base configuration of the XMG CORE 15 (M22), which can be freely configured on bestware.com, includes AMD’s Ryzen 7 6800H, a GeForce RTX 3060, 16 (2x8) GB DDR5-4800, a 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD, and a 144 Hz Full HD IPS display. The starting price including 19% VAT is € 1,699. An upgrade to the high-resolution, 165 Hz WQHD IPS display comes at a price of € 79, and the optional external XMG OASIS laptop liquid cooling system is available for €199.

Tech specs - XMG CORE 15 Product ID XCO15AM22 Displays 15.6" IPS | 1920×1080 px | 144 Hz | 300 cd/m² | 90 % sRGB | non-glare

15.6" IPS | 2560×1440 px | 165 Hz | 350 cd/m² | 95 % sRGB | non-glare Processor AMD Ryzen 7 6800H | 3.2 - 4.7 GHz | 8 cores/16 threads | 16 MB cache | 45+ W TDP Graphics AMD Radeon 680M | integrated (iGPU)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU | 6 GB GDDR6 | 115 W TGP (+25 W Dynamic Boost 2.0) | dedicated (dGPU) internal display connection: iGPU with NVIDIA Optimus or dGPU (via MUX-Switch)

HDMI 2.1, DP via USB-C connection: dGPU

2 external displays directly addressable

additional external displays possible with MST-capable docking station or MST splitter VR Ready Memory 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM | up to 64 GB and 4800 MHz | Dual Channel | max. 1.1 V Storage 2x M.2 2280 SSD via PCI Express 4.0 x4 (supports RAID 0/1) Audio stereo speakers

microphone with noise cancelling

Sound Blaster Cinema 6+ (only compatible with Windows 11) Keyboard backlit RGB keyboard with numeric keypad Touchpad Microsoft Precision Touchpad, two integrated buttons | 114.5 x 70 mm (B x T) Ports

(clockwise) Left:

headphone-out

mic-in

USB-A 3.2 Gen2×1 Rear:

DC-in

RJ45 Port 2,5 Gbit (LAN)

HDMI 2.1 (G-SYNC compatible | HDCP 2.3)

USB-C 3.2 Gen2×1 (DisplayPort 1.4a: yes, G-SYNC compatible | Power Delivery: no)

connectors for XMG OASIS (with cover) Right:

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1

card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC) Communication Realtek 2.5 Gbit LAN

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax + Bluetooth 5

HD webcam (Windows Hello compatible) Security Kensington Lock

TPM 2.0 (via fTPM) Power supply 230 watts (152 x 76 x 26 mm | 695 g incl. EU power cable) Battery changeable 62 Wh Li-poly battery (internally screwed)

different battery charging profiles selectable in control center Chassis display lid and top case made of aluminium

display frame and bottom case made of plastic

135° display opening angle

PH 0 screw heads

performance mode switch button Weight ca 2.1 kg Dimensions 360.2 x 243.5 x 23 mm (W x D x H) Included in box Laptop (incl. battery), power supply, driver USB-stick