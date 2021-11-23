NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Cards Deals for the 2021 holiday season! Desktops, laptops, and displays!
With the holiday season just days away, retailers are readying up for the needs of gamers, enthusiasts, and casual consumers. Compiled below is a list of PCs, laptops, and monitors that are are NVIDIA GeForce GPU-centric. In this list, you will find desktop PCs and laptops with NVIDIA's GeForce GPU lines installed, as well as monitors and gaming displays that complement the NVIDIA GeForce family with G-SYNC technology.
Black Friday and Cyber Week 2021 is gearing to be the largest sale year yet with thousands of retailers looking to fill the wants and needs of their consumers
Please note: All prices are managed by their separate retailers and are subject to change. All sale products are while supplies last.
NVIDIA GeForce Desktop Computer Systems
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme with GeForce RX 3060—currently on sale for $1299 ($240 off) at B&H Photo
- MSI Aegis RS Gaming Desktop Computer with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti—currently on sale for $2,999 ($500) at B&H Photo
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming Desktop Computer with GeForce RTX 3060—currently on sale for $1,629 ($120 off) at antOnline
- Dell Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming PC with GeForce RTX 3070—currently on sale for $1,899 ($700 off) at Micro Center
- ASUS ROG Strix GA15 GA15DK-MB571 Gaming PC Platinum Collection with GeForce RTX 3070—currently on sale for $1,799 ($500 off) at Micro Center
- ASUS ROG Strix GA35 Gaming PC with GeForce RTX 3060—currently on sale for $1,999 ($600 off) at Micro Center
- ABS Legend Gaming with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti—currently on sale for $3,599 ($500 off) at Newegg
- Dell XPS 8940 Gaming PC Platinum Collection with GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics—currently on sale for $1,499 ($500 off) at Micro Center
- PowerSpec G708 Gaming PC with GeForce RTX 3060 Ti—currently on sale for $1,500 ($300 off) at Micro Center
- ASUS ROG Strix G35 Gaming PC Platinum Collection with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti—currently on sale for $3,499 ($800 off) at Micro Center
- ASUS ROG Strix GA15 GA15DK-MB571 Gaming PC Platinum Collection with GeForce RTX 3060—currently on sale for $1,549 ($500 off) at Micro Center
- ASUS ROG Strix GA35 Gaming PC Platinum Collection with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti—currently on sale for $3,299 ($700 off) at Micro Center
NVIDIA GeForce Gaming Laptops
- ASUS TUF Gaming A17 with GeForce RTX 3050 Ti—currently on sale for $999 ($150 off) at Micro Center
- MSI Katana GF66 with GeForce RTX 3050—currently on sale for $899 ($300 off) at Micro Center
- MSI Pulse GL66 with GeForce RTX 3060—currently on sale for $1099 ($400 off) at Newegg
- Lenovo Legion Slim 7 with GeForce RTX 3050 Ti—currently on sale for $1699 ($100 off) at Best Buy
- Dell XPS 17 with GeForce RTX 3050—currently on sale for $2,299 ($400 off) at Costco
NVIDIA GeForce G-SYNC and Compatible Monitors
- MSI OPTIX MAG301RF 29.5" G-SYNC Compatible—currently on sale for $229 ($100 off) at Micro Center
- LG UltraGear 27GP850-B.AUS 27" G-SYNC Compatible—currently on sale for $399 ($100 off) at Micro Center
- Dell Alienware AW2521H 24.5" with G-SYNC—currently on sale for $399 ($400 off) at Micro Center
- Acer Predator XB273U GXbmiipruzx 27" G-SYNC Compatible—currently on sale for $599 ($100 off) at Micro Center
- MSI Optix G273QPF 27" G-SYNC Compatible—currently on sale for $279 ($60 off) at Micro Center
- MSI Optix MAG274QRF 27" G-SYNC Compatible—currently on sale for $329 ($70 off) at Micro Center
- MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD 27" G-SYNC Compatible—currently on sale for $349 ($100 off) at Micro Center
- Acer Predator X34 GSbmiipphuzx 34" G-SYNC Compatible—currently on sale for $859 ($70 off) at B&H Photo
NVIDIA GeForce Studio Laptops
- Dell XPS 17 9710 Touchscreen Laptop with GeForce RTX 3050—currently on sale for $2,149 ($276 off) at Amazon
- MSI Creator Z16 A11UET-013 16" Laptop with GeForce RTX 3060—currently on sale for $2,399 ($400 off) at Micro Center
- GIGABYTE AERO 15 OLED with GeForce RTX 3080—currently on sale for $1,999 ($1,000 off) at Newegg
- GIGABYTE AERO 17 with GeForce RTX 3070—currently on sale for $1,899 ($600 off) at Newegg
- MSI 16" Creator Z16 Multi-Touch Laptop with GeForce RTX 3060—currently on sale for $2,499 ($100 off) at B&H Photo
- GIGABYTE AERO 17 with GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU—currently on sale for $2,749 ($900 off) at Newegg
- Dell XPS 17 with GeForce RTX 3060—currently on sale for $2,799 ($200 off) at Micro Center