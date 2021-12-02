Moss: Book II Launch Window Confirmed to be Spring 2022

Moss: Book II has been confirmed to have a new launch window. The game is set to launch at some point during Spring 2022 according to the game's developer, Polyarc. Polyarc can now share with the world that players’ adventures with the beloved hero Quill will continue next year and will be able to experience the adventure in PlayStation VR.

A new trailer for Moss: Book II can be seen below:

Moss (PlayStation VR) Review – A Small Part of Something Bigger

The game builds upon the story set forth in the platinum-selling Moss video game that still ranks as one of the best-rated VR games to date. Having rescued her uncle Argus, Quill’s adventure continues with the revelation that a winged tyrant is hunting her within the hexed castle where her uncle was held captive.

Quill, however, has a plan of her own. Lined with dangerous terrain, challenging puzzles, and enemies twisted in fire and steel, the journey will be trying—filled with triumph and heartbreak alike—but new allies, old friends, and the very nature of the castle itself can offer help along the way. Quill has to do everything in her power to finally end the merciless rule of the Arcane and save the world from a great unmaking.

When Moss: Book II was announced back during PlayStation's July State of Play, Principal Engineer and Design Director of Polyarc Joshua Stiksma had the following to say:

In Moss, players built an extraordinary bond with Quill. They not only lifted her up guiding her throughout gameplay, but they also reached into the world as their own character—their every action had an impact. Players will return to this role in Book II with the story picking up right where things left off following the successful rescue of uncle Argus. Their adventure continues with the revelation that a winged tyrant leading the Arcane forces has turned its focus on Quill and is now on the hunt for her within the hexed castle where her uncle was held captive. Lined with dangerous terrain, challenging puzzles, and enemies twisted in fire and steel, Quill’s journey will be trying—filled with triumph and heartbreak alike—but new allies, old friends, and the very nature of the castle itself can help as she works to save the world from a great unmaking.

In other VR news, Hitman 3's latest announcement by IO Interactive promised VR support alongside many other features. What's more, it's been found that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition features an unfinished VR mode that seems to work quite well even in its current state.