Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Features Unfinished VR Mode

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition features an unfinished VR mode that seems to work quite well even its current state.

As reported by Ben Turpin on Twitter, this VR mode is activated via a debug Unreal command and works pretty well as a first-person mode while traversing the world, far less in combat.

There is a debug Unreal command for GTA VR but it looks a little bit unfinished. Maybe it would be cool if they implemented this as a first-person option? It plays pretty well. Gunfights and punching will need tweaking, would be super cool for screenshots! pic.twitter.com/pxq5ivwGOA — Ben Turpin (@videotech_) November 20, 2021

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launched in a very poor state on all platforms, and Rockstar Games issues an apology last week, confirming that patches are on the way to fix the collection on all platforms. The first patch, patch 1.02, introduces plenty of fixes, but little to no performance improvements.

General – All Platforms Fixed multiple localization issues

Fixed multiple instances of missing or misaligned collision

Fixed multiple instances of holes in the map

Fixed multiple instances of incorrect or misplaced textures

Fixed multiple instances of the camera clipping through objects

Fixed multiple instances of incorrect subtitles being displayed

Fixed multiple instances of incorrect help text being displayed

Fixed multiple instances of misplaced objects

Fixed multiple instances of issues with character models in cutscenes

Fixed multiple instances of audio lines being skipped, delayed, or repeated

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.