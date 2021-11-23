Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Features Unfinished VR Mode
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition features an unfinished VR mode that seems to work quite well even its current state.
As reported by Ben Turpin on Twitter, this VR mode is activated via a debug Unreal command and works pretty well as a first-person mode while traversing the world, far less in combat.
There is a debug Unreal command for GTA VR but it looks a little bit unfinished. Maybe it would be cool if they implemented this as a first-person option? It plays pretty well. Gunfights and punching will need tweaking, would be super cool for screenshots! pic.twitter.com/pxq5ivwGOA
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launched in a very poor state on all platforms, and Rockstar Games issues an apology last week, confirming that patches are on the way to fix the collection on all platforms. The first patch, patch 1.02, introduces plenty of fixes, but little to no performance improvements.
General – All Platforms
- Fixed multiple localization issues
- Fixed multiple instances of missing or misaligned collision
- Fixed multiple instances of holes in the map
- Fixed multiple instances of incorrect or misplaced textures
- Fixed multiple instances of the camera clipping through objects
- Fixed multiple instances of incorrect subtitles being displayed
- Fixed multiple instances of incorrect help text being displayed
- Fixed multiple instances of misplaced objects
- Fixed multiple instances of issues with character models in cutscenes
- Fixed multiple instances of audio lines being skipped, delayed, or repeated
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.
Three iconic cities, three epic stories. Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail.
