Resident Evil 2 Remake Sold 11.2 Million Units Since Release; Other CAPCOM Platinum Title Continue To Do Well

Japanese publisher CAPCOM recently updated its list of Platinum Titles, highlighting how the Resident Evil 2 remake continues to be one of the best-selling modern entries in the popular survival-horror franchise, even years after release.

As reported by Gematsu, Resident Evil 2 has sold a total of 11.2 million units as of December 31st, 2022, 1.1 million additional units since the publisher's previous Platinum Titles list update on September 30th, 2022. Other entries in the series have done well since the last update, as both Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Village have sold additional 800,000 units since September 2022. The seventh entry in the series is the one that did worst in the past few months, having sold only 400,000 units since September 2022 for a total of 11.7 million units.

The Resident Evil series isn't the only one that is doing well in terms of sales, as Monster Hunter Rise and the Sunbreak expansion have sold an additional 500,000 units since September 2022. Devil May Cry 5 is also continuing to do decently well, having sold 400,000 additional units since the previous Platinum Titles update.

The Resident Evil 2 remake's success on the market is completely justified, as it is a polished game and extremely faithful remake that could have done better with a little more innovation, as highlighted by Nathan in his review.

Resident Evil 2 is a polished, respectful remake of a survival horror classic that probably would have benefitted from a slightly more daring approach. Hints of a braver revamp are sprinkled throughout, but it doesn’t take the risks necessary to join the canon of truly great video game remakes. Make no mistake though, if you loved the original Resident Evil 2, you’ll likely love the remake, and new players who can tolerate a few old-school quirks ought to have a gruesome good time as well.

The next entry in the series to release is the Resident Evil 4 remake. It will launch on March 24th, 2023, on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S worldwide.