Next Monster Hunter May Be Announced During Tokyo Game Show 2023

Monster Hunter Rise is finally coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles next month, but the game is far from being a new one, as it made its debut on Nintendo Switch in 2021. A new entry in the series has yet to be announced, but it seems like an announcement may be coming late during 2023.

Speaking with Famitsu as part of the magazine's usual end-of-the-year feature, series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto commented on what they are currently focused on, the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak free updates launching in Winter and Spring, as well as on what to look out for in 2023, the next edition of the Tokyo Game Show, which will be held in September 2023. While he could be looking forward to it for personal reasons, there's a good chance CAPCOM will finally show what's next for their series during the event, also considering support for Sunbreak will have winded down by then.

As mentioned above, Monster Hunter Rise is the latest entry in the series. Launched on Nintendo Switch in 2021 and on PC in 2022, the game is among the best entries in the franchise as well as one of the most accessible, as I highlighted in my review of the PC version.

With the streamlining of some of the most annoying aspects of the Monster Hunter experience and some excellent additions to the formula like Wirebugs and Switch Skills, Monster Hunter Rise reaches the heights of the best entries in the series with ease. While not all of the changes and new features have been for the best, like Rampage Quests, their general quality level, and the amazing PC port, do make the game one that's worth playing for both long-time fans of the series and newcomers.

Monster Hunter Rise was further expanded with the Sunbreak expansion this year. The expansion introduces new maps, new monsters, new mechanics, and a lot more that make it a worthwhile purchase for all fans of the base game, as I highlighted in my review.

With its huge number of new and returning monsters, new gameplay mechanics, and great refinements to the formula, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the massive expansion that the latest entry in the series deserved to get. While the jump from High Rank to Master Rank doesn't feel as big as it was in previous entries in the series, Sunbreak does so many things well that most of the hunters traveling to Elgado and the Citadel will hardly be bothered by it.

Monster Hunter Rise and the Sunbreak expansion are now available on Nintendo Switch and PC worldwide. The base game will launch on January 20th as a digital-only release on PlayStation and Xbox consoles worldwide. The game will also be added to the Xbox Game Pass library on the same day.