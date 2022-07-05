Menu
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Shipped 2 Million, Rise Breaks 10 Million

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 5, 2022
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

This morning, CAPCOM announced that the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion already surpassed 2 million units shipped on PC and Nintendo Switch in the few days since its launch. At the same time, the base game, Monster Hunter Rise, has now surpassed 10 million units shipped globally. We had assumed sales data were going very well after noticing concurrent player numbers rising on Steam.

CAPCOM also took the opportunity to reveal that Monster Hunter World has reached 21 million units shipped globally (including shipments of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition), up from the 20 million milestone reached around eight months ago. Overall, cumulative franchise shipments have surpassed 84 million units as of today, an impressive figure that highlights the rising hunger for the Monster Hunter IP (which also translated into a 2020 movie featuring Milla Jovovich, though that adaptation actually lost money, having grossed only $44 million against an estimated budget of $60 million).

Related Story
Sunbreak Gets Big on Steam, But DLSS Removes Fur for Some Reason

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak got high praise and a 9 out of 10 rating in Wccftech's review from Francesco De Meo.

With its huge number of new and returning monsters, new gameplay mechanics, and great refinements to the formula, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the massive expansion that the latest entry in the series deserved to get. While the jump from High Rank to Master Rank doesn't feel as big as it was in previous entries in the series, Sunbreak does so many things well that most of the hunters traveling to Elgado and the Citadel will hardly be bothered by it.

We've got plenty of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak guides for anyone who is just about to jump into the game.

