Sunbreak Gets Big on Steam, But DLSS Removes Fur for Some Reason

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak received rave reviews when it launched a few days ago. Here on Wccftech, Francesco De Meo gave it a 9 out of 10 rating and wrote:

With its huge number of new and returning monsters, new gameplay mechanics, and great refinements to the formula, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the massive expansion that the latest entry in the series deserved to get. While the jump from High Rank to Master Rank doesn't feel as big as it was in previous entries in the series, Sunbreak does so many things well that most of the hunters traveling to Elgado and the Citadel will hardly be bothered by it.

The Sunbreak expansion is also doing very well on Steam. SteamDB registered a new concurrent player peak of 234K about twenty hours ago, roughly 100K higher than that of the original Monster Hunter Rise launch in January.

With Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, CAPCOM added NVIDIA DLSS support on PC, which is certainly helpful for GeForce RTX owners. However, DLSS also introduces a visual bug where the fur of the beloved cat-like Palicoes companions isn't properly rendered. The bug was originally spotted by Redditor TsukiEmil.

So far, there's been no word from CAPCOM on a fix for this DLSS issue in Monster Hunter Rise, but we'll keep you updated if and when a patch is released.

