Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Fourth Title Update To Release On February 7th; Adds New Monsters And More

A new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak title update will be released next week on PC and Nintendo Switch, introducing additional content such as a returning monster from Monster Hunter World: Iceborn, expanded Anomaly Research content, and much more.

The expansion's fourth title update will go live on February 7th and introduce the Elder Dragon Velkhana as well as Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax. The first can be faced at Master Rank 10, while the second at Master Rank 160. The materials obtained from both monsters can be used to craft new weapons and armor featuring new skills.

As mentioned above, the new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak title update will also expand Anomaly Research and introduce support for additional Event Quests that will be made available weekly, as detailed by CAPCOM.

The Qurio-curious will also have new Anomaly Research at their fingertips as well, with Afflicted Chaotic Gore Magala joining the A8★ Quests, and the Anomaly Investigation cap rising to 220. Elder Dragons will begin appearing from difficulty level 111 onward, so be prepared for a fight! Event Quests will continue to arrive every week, including two new Dual Threat quests featuring Seething Bazelgeuse and Chaotic Gore Magala, alongside an Arena Quest with Furious Rajang and Scorned Magnamalo.

The release of the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak fourth title update won't mark the end of CAPCOM's support for the game. The fifth title update for the game is scheduled to release in April, introducing a returning Elder Dragon and a powered-up monster.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about the expansion to one of the best entries in the series ever made by checking out my review of the PC release.

With its huge number of new and returning monsters, new gameplay mechanics, and great refinements to the formula, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the massive expansion that the latest entry in the series deserved to get. While the jump from High Rank to Master Rank doesn't feel as big as it was in previous entries in the series, Sunbreak does so many things well that most of the hunters traveling to Elgado and the Citadel will hardly be bothered by it.