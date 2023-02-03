Monster Hunter Rise Shipments And Digital Sales Top 12 Million Units Worldwide

Monster Hunter Rise, the latest entry in the popular series by CAPCOM now available on PC and consoles, is continuing to be a successful release and has recently reached another important worldwide sales milestone.

Today, CAPCOM confirmed the game's total shipments and digital sales have topped 12 million units, with an additional 300,000 units since December 31st, 2022. The game's total shipments and digital sales were reported to be at 11.7 million as of December 31st. To mark the occasion, the Japanese publisher shared a new artwork, which can be found below.

Following its release on Nintendo Switch in 2021 and PC in 2022, Monster Hunter Rise made its debut on PlayStation and Xbox consoles this year. The Sunbreak expansion, which introduces a lot of new content and is currently being supported with free updates and paid DLC that add even more, is set to launch later this year on these formats.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about the base game and the Sunbreak expansion by checking out my two reviews.

Rise to the challenge and join the hunt! In Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment in the award-winning and top-selling Monster Hunter series, you’ll become a hunter, explore brand new maps and use a variety of weapons to take down fearsome monsters as part of an all-new storyline.

Ferocious monsters with unique ecologies

Hunt down a plethora of monsters with distinct behaviors and deadly ferocity. From classic returning monsters to all-new creatures inspired by Japanese folklore, including the flagship wyvern Magnamalo, you’ll need to think on your feet and master their unique tendencies if you hope to reap any of the rewards!

Choose your weapon and show your skills

Wield 14 different weapon types that offer unique gameplay styles, both up-close and from long range. Charge up and hit hard with the devastating Great Sword; dispatch monsters in style using the elegant Long Sword; become a deadly maelstrom of blades with the speedy Dual Blades; charge forth with the punishing Lance; or take aim from a distance with the Bow and Bowguns. These are just a few of the weapon types available in the game, meaning you’re sure to find the play style that suits you best.