Monster Hunter Movie’s First Full Trailer Features Milla’s Dual Blades, Lots of One-Liners

Last week we got a first glimpse of the live-action Monster Hunter movie starring Milla Jovovich and helmed by Resident Evil director Paul W.S. Anderson, and reaction was mixed. Jovovich is always a charismatic force, and the movie’s effects seem solid, but what was with all the guns? Where were the giant swords? Well, the first full trailer for the Monster Hunter movie dropped today, and it gives fans a taste of what they’re looking for, including Milla’s Dual Blades and more monsters. Check it out below.

Looks decent enough! It’s a Paul W.S. Anderson movie, so it’s not going to stick that closely to the source material, we all knew that would be the case, but it’s got big beasties and blades, so the basics are there. Here’s a new official story description for the movie…

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, they’re shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

The Monster Hunter movie stomps into theaters this coming December. So, what do you think now that you’ve seen a full trailer for the flick?