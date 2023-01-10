Xbox Game Pass Adds Monster Hunter Rise and Persona Classics in Early January

It’s a new year and Microsoft has revealed the titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early January. The list of new games isn’t particularly long this time around, but the selections are certainly high-quality as subscribers can look forward to playing Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 3 Portable, and Personal 4 Golden.

Here are your early-January PC and console Game Pass titles:

Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 19

If I say there’s an hour “hidden” between one day and the next… would you believe me? Master the power of the heart, Persona, and uncover the tragic truth of the Dark Hour. Experience the iconic, critically acclaimed RPG that reinvented the Persona series!

Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 19

Experience a coming-of-age story that sets the protagonist and his friends on a journey kickstarted by a chain of serial murders. The world-renowned Persona 4 Golden promises unforgettable adventures, meaningful bonds, and heartwarming experiences shared together with friends.

Monster Hunter Rise (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 20

The critically acclaimed action-RPG series returns! Set in the Japanese folklore-inspired land of Kamura, players will team up to battle fearsome monsters, craft a wide variety of gear, and prevent the world from falling into calamity. Rise to the challenge and join the hunt!

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also gets you Xbox Live Gold and EA Play access — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. Microsoft is offering new subscribers a month of Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass for PC for only $1.

So, which Game Pass titles do you plan on tackling over the next few weeks?