Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak New Gameplay Footage Provides New Look at The Citadel, New Monsters, Gameplay Tweaks and More

New Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak footage has been shared online, providing a new look at The Citadel, new monsters, and some of the gameplay tweaks that will be coming with the expansion.

The new footage, which has been shared on Facebook, showcases the new location players will be able to explore, and hunt monsters in, new monsters such as the small monsters Gowngoat and Garangol and more. The new footage also revealed some of the gameplay tweaks coming to Monster Hunter Rise as a whole with the expansion, such as wall running no longer requiring Wiredash.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak New Footage Showcases New Monster Lunagaron

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will introduce plenty of new content to the base game such as the new home base Elgado Outpost and new monsters like the already mentioned Garangol.

After being summoned to aid the distant Kingdom by the gallant knight Dame Fiorayne, the hunters set out for the port of Elgado Outpost. This bustling maritime waystation is the home of the Laboratory researching the abnormal monster activity troubling the Kingdom, and the Command Post tasked with restoring peace to the realm. The threat befalling the Kingdom is closely linked to powerful creatures known as the Three Lords, each inspired by staples of Western horror. Researching the Three Lords will take hunters across the Kingdom to exciting new locales, including the newly-unveiled Citadel.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launches on PC and Nintendo Switch on June 30th worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review of the PC version.