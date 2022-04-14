Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak New Gameplay Footage Provides New Look at The Citadel, New Monsters, Gameplay Tweaks and More
New Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak footage has been shared online, providing a new look at The Citadel, new monsters, and some of the gameplay tweaks that will be coming with the expansion.
The new footage, which has been shared on Facebook, showcases the new location players will be able to explore, and hunt monsters in, new monsters such as the small monsters Gowngoat and Garangol and more. The new footage also revealed some of the gameplay tweaks coming to Monster Hunter Rise as a whole with the expansion, such as wall running no longer requiring Wiredash.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will introduce plenty of new content to the base game such as the new home base Elgado Outpost and new monsters like the already mentioned Garangol.
After being summoned to aid the distant Kingdom by the gallant knight Dame Fiorayne, the hunters set out for the port of Elgado Outpost. This bustling maritime waystation is the home of the Laboratory researching the abnormal monster activity troubling the Kingdom, and the Command Post tasked with restoring peace to the realm. The threat befalling the Kingdom is closely linked to powerful creatures known as the Three Lords, each inspired by staples of Western horror. Researching the Three Lords will take hunters across the Kingdom to exciting new locales, including the newly-unveiled Citadel.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launches on PC and Nintendo Switch on June 30th worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review of the PC version.
With the streamlining of some of the most annoying aspects of the Monster Hunter experience and some excellent additions to the formula like Wirebugs and Switch Skills, Monster Hunter Rise reaches the heights of the best entries in the series with ease. While not all of the changes and new features have been for the best, like Rampage Quests, their general quality level, and the amazing PC port, do make the game one that's worth playing for both long-time fans of the series and newcomers.
