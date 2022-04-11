Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak New Footage Showcases New Monster Lunagaron

New Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak footage has emerged online, showing more of one of the new monsters that will make their debut in the upcoming expansion.

The new footage, which has been shared online by the Monster Hunter Rise official Twitter profile, showcases Lunagaron, the new Fanged Wyvern that will make its debut in the expansion. The footage shows some of the monster's attacks, including its true form which sees it standing on two legs.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Looks Stellar in 8K With ReShade Ray-Traced Global Illumination on an RTX 3090

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak promises to expand the Monster Hunter Rise experience considerably with a new home base, Elgado Outpost, new monsters like the Three Lords, and more.

After being summoned to aid the distant Kingdom by the gallant knight Dame Fiorayne, the hunters set out for the port of Elgado Outpost. This bustling maritime waystation is the home of the Laboratory researching the abnormal monster activity troubling the Kingdom, and the Command Post tasked with restoring peace to the realm. The threat befalling the Kingdom is closely linked to powerful creatures known as the Three Lords, each inspired by staples of Western horror. Researching the Three Lords will take hunters across the Kingdom to exciting new locales, including the newly-unveiled Citadel.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launches on PC and Nintendo Switch on June 30th worldwide.