Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion Dated, New Beasts, Base, and More Detailed

Get ready for beast-slaying fun, because Capcom has just revealed details and a release date for the big Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion. The update will introduce a new port home base, Elgado Outpost, as well as plenty of varied locales to explore. Perhaps the most interesting part of the expansion are its new boss monsters, the Three Lords, which Capcom says are inspired by “staples of Western horror.” We have one that’s werewolf-inspired, another that’s perhaps meant to bring to mind King Kong (not entirely sure), and Malzeno, who’s clearly got a Dracula vibe. You can check out a quick trailer for Sunbreak’s Three Lords, below.

Here are the key features for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak…

After being summoned to aid the distant Kingdom by the gallant knight Dame Fiorayne, the hunters set out for the port of Elgado Outpost. This bustling maritime waystation is the home of the Laboratory researching the abnormal monster activity troubling the Kingdom, and the Command Post tasked with restoring peace to the realm. The threat befalling the Kingdom is closely linked to powerful creatures known as the Three Lords, each inspired by staples of Western horror. Researching the Three Lords will take hunters across the Kingdom to exciting new locales, including the newly-unveiled Citadel. Key Features Journey to the West – In addition to the plethora of new hunts to complete, the immersive story will task Kamura’s valiant hunters with researching the secrets behind the puzzling anomalies plaguing the distant Kingdom. This pursuit will take players on a journey across the sea to a new base of operations called Elgado Outpost, where they will investigate powerful creatures known as the Three Lords, each inspired by staples of Western horror.

– In addition to the plethora of new hunts to complete, the immersive story will task Kamura’s valiant hunters with researching the secrets behind the puzzling anomalies plaguing the distant Kingdom. This pursuit will take players on a journey across the sea to a new base of operations called Elgado Outpost, where they will investigate powerful creatures known as the Three Lords, each inspired by staples of Western horror. New and Returning Monsters – The game will introduce Malzeno, a menacing new flagship monster, as well as other new monsters like the lupine Fanged Wyvern Lunagaron, the towering Garangolm, and new subspecies such as Blood Orange Bishaten. Hunters will also encounter numerous fan-favorite and returning species from previous Monster Hunter games including the voltaic Astalos.

– The game will introduce Malzeno, a menacing new flagship monster, as well as other new monsters like the lupine Fanged Wyvern Lunagaron, the towering Garangolm, and new subspecies such as Blood Orange Bishaten. Hunters will also encounter numerous fan-favorite and returning species from previous Monster Hunter games including the voltaic Astalos. Combat Evolved – The “Wirebug” mechanic that allows for unparalleled freedom of movement and mobility returns! Hunters using the new facilities at Elgado Outpost will also be able to master all-new combat options and Wirebug techniques for all weapon types. More information on these new abilities will be shared in the future.

– The “Wirebug” mechanic that allows for unparalleled freedom of movement and mobility returns! Hunters using the new facilities at Elgado Outpost will also be able to master all-new combat options and Wirebug techniques for all weapon types. More information on these new abilities will be shared in the future. New Locales – Featuring all-new maps with no loading times such as the newly revealed Citadel locale, the continuous gameplay ensures that players will remain on their quests as soon as the hunt begins, without transitions between areas.

– Featuring all-new maps with no loading times such as the newly revealed Citadel locale, the continuous gameplay ensures that players will remain on their quests as soon as the hunt begins, without transitions between areas. Hunting Options – Play solo, or join up to three hunters in co-op play on Nintendo Switch or PC. The Nintendo Switch system also allows for hunting anywhere, anytime and with anyone via a local connection!

The standard version of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will set you back $40, while the Deluxe Edition, which includes bonus layered armor sets and other cosmetics, will set you back $50. Capcom will also be offering a Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak bundle that will include both the original game and the expansion (a physical version of this bundle will be available in Europe).

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launches on PC and Switch on June 30. Pre-orders are open now.