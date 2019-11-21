Major CoD: Modern Warfare Update 1.10 Arrives Later This Week; Extensive Patch Notes Being Finalized

A major update for Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update 1.10, is arriving in the coming days, Infinity Ward has confirmed.

After last week’s 1.09 patch for PC and consoles, Infinity Ward is currently working hard to release a “big” new update for all platforms. According to the studio’s senior communications manager, Ashton Williams, the upcoming major update will pack fixes to perks, weapons, private match options and more.

The exact release date for the 1.10 update hasn’t been shared but the team is currently finalizing the rather extensive release notes.

“Finalizing notes for “the big update” you all keep asking about”, Williams writes on Twitter. “Notes are a little over two pages long. Lots of good stuff in here.”

Most of the previous patches and title updates focused on improving the game’s stability across all platforms and fixing errors. Infinity Ward also released a PC-only patch that addressed stuttering during cutscenes last week.

We'll update once the patch and its release notes are live.