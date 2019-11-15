New CoD Modern Warfare PC Update Released; Includes Fixes to Prevent Stuttering During Cutscenes Alongisde Dev Error 6178 Fix

Infinity Ward has just rolled out a new Call of Duty Modern Warfare PC update that addresses the stuttering issues during cutscenes alongside a fix for dev error 6178.

Yesterday we reported on the upcoming Modern Warfare 1.09 patch that will focus on fixing officer progression and challenge bugs. Today, Infinity Ward has rolled out a PC-only update that fixes the above-mentioned issues alongside overall stability improvements.

“A PC update is rolling out now and includes overall stability improvements and fixes, like Dev Error 6178, and implements fixes for cutscene stuttering and hitching”, the developer writes on Twitter.

From the looks of it, this isn’t the new upcoming update for all platforms that we mentioned yesterday. We’ve reached out to Infinity Ward for clarification.

You’ll find the release notes for this new Modern Warfare PC Update down below:

CoD Modern Warfare PC Update Release Notes – 11/15/19 Implemented fixes to prevent stuttering/hitching during cutscenes; if you still experience this, please let us know

Overall stability improvements, including a fix for Dev Error 6178

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available globally now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.