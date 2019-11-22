Huge CoD Modern Warfare Update 1.10 Released for PC/PS4/XO; Adds New Special Ops, Realism Moshpit, Gun Game, Support for Additional PS4 Keyboard Layouts & More

A huge new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare title update, Modern Warfare Update 1.10, has just been rolled out for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

As covered yesterday, the new 1.10 update is a major update and clocks in at roughly 20GB on PC. PS4 owners will have to download approximately 14GB of data for this new title update.

Key features of this new update are the addition of two new Special Operations alongside one new Classic Special Ops mission with star ratings, Realism Moshpit and Gun Game in Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode. In addition, the 1.10 packs numerous fixes and aims to improve the game’s overall stability across all platforms. Another interesting new feature is the support for additional keyboard layouts on PS4.

We've included the full release notes for the new title update down below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update 1.10 Release Notes PC/PS4/Xbox One WHAT’S NEW Special Operations: “Harbinger” and “Brimstone”

Classic Special Operations: “Door Kick”, 3 Star Rating System and Rewards 3-star rating system (based on time completed) XP & MP unlocks based on your star rating after finishing a game.

Multiplayer: Realism Moshpit (Domination, Hardpoint, Headquarters, Kill Confirmed) Gun Game

General Fix for a bug where a player could spawn without a character model when spawning in on a friendly vehicle

Fixes for various exploits across all maps and modes

Fix for an issue where copying an opposing players loadout was also copying their killstreaks

Fix for the After-Action report not displaying newly acquired awards

Fix for player rank icons not appearing on the scoreboard

Shortened the amount of time an execution animation plays

Accessibility: Added the option to Always Sprint

Footsteps: Adjusted volume and sound type played for crouch walk and walking while Aiming Down Sights

Dead Silence: Fix for the Dead Silence Field Upgrade not lasting the correct amount of time when CDL rules are enabled

Fix for nameplates being visible in a certain location on Piccadilly

Updates to the obituary (killfeed); removed “Avenged” and “Save Player”, play of the game owner, and player rank increases

Fix for players being able to join a match even though they’ve been blocked Private Match: Added the option to disable the spawn camera

Fix for a bug where the ‘Starting Flags Captured’ private match option was not functioning as intended

Fix for the bomb screen appearing blank when defusing or planting the bomb in Search and Destroy with Realism enabled. Added bomb carrier indicator. Killstreaks: Fixed an issue where selected killstreaks would revert to the previous selection mid-match

Fix where players using the Shield Turret killstreak could see through smoke at certain angles with the side panels of the turret Call of Duty League Dead Silence: Fix for the Dead Silence Field Upgrade not lasting the correct amount of time when CDL rules are enabled

Thermal scopes are now able to see through smoke grenades

Added the option to disable the spawn camera

Fixed an issue where the mount interaction prompt was disappearing when planting or diffusing the bomb in Search and Destroy 1 Life Mode Fixes: Fix for camera getting stuck on the death location when transitioning to spectate

Fix for the weapon not animating when sprinting at the beginning of the round Infantry Assault Vehicle: Reduced damage radius and lethality of the turret Progression/Challenges/Missions Fixes: Cleaned up and updated descriptions for various challenges

Officer Challenge: “Heads Up”

“Destroy Vehicles with Launchers”

“Doing Work”

“Aggression”

“Expert Gunsmith”

“One Trick Pony” Lethals/Tacticals: Fix for Decoy Grenade showing a red blinking light for both allies and enemies

Slightly brightened the player outline when using the Snapshot Grenade Single Player: Fix for a bug that could cause an error when selecting a mission Perks: Spotter: perk was not marking equipment, Field Upgrades, or Killstreaks through walls in FFA. Fix for Spotter perk not marking UAVs and slightly brightened outlines

O.D: Fix for players losing HUD elements after hacking an enemy claymore in certain scenarios

Fix for the “Quick Fix” perk not giving faster regeneration when earning kills with the throwing knife.

Fix for the “Amped” perk not stowing the Riot Shield as quickly as it should Weapons Fix for rocket launcher camos not unlocking or tracking properly

Fix for the Model 860 camos not unlocking or tracking properly

FN SCAR 17: slight increase in ADS time, reduction to barrel and bipod grip penalties

Fix for a white placeholder box appearing when leveling up a weapon and unlocking new attachments

Added descriptions to all optics that have scope glint

Fixed an issue where the P90 + FFS Ring Sight would create a scope glint

Thermal scopes are now able to see through smoke grenades

Fix for charms not appearing where they should on various weapons Leaderboards/Combat Records: Fixed a bug where selecting “All” would sometimes kick the player back to the main menu

Added CTF and Hardpoint into Combat Records Audio: Voice chat options: No Effect – default voice chat. No additional effects or EQ adjustments

Stealth Comms – Bring the immersion of the Campaign into Multiplayer with added SAS radio effects to voice chat

Classic Chatter – Feeling nostalgic? Coordinate with your team using classic Modern Warfare radio effects Special Operations: Added munitions drops! After various objectives, a care package will drop to provide you with much needed munitions!

Various exploit fixes

Fix for an issue where players could lose functionality after using the EMP Drone in Operation Crosswind

Fix for crashes that occur when viewing the scoreboard from the match summary Survival: Fix for enemies spawning out of bounds on Piccadilly PC New Features: Added an option to hide Friend requests and Party Invitations

Added support for additional keyboard layouts on PS4 Stability: Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability General Fixes: Fixed an issue where the boot up sequence volume would be too loud

Various keybinding adjustments

Players are now able to back out of the Gesture and Spray Wheel by clicking anywhere

More fixes to prevent hitching/stuttering during cutscenes

Fixed an issue where the Main Menu music would not play when users activated the Skip Introduction Movie option

Fix for an error that could occur when attempting to manage a party

Multiple fixes for different Aspect Ratios on various menus/screens in the game

Fix for a bug where the XP Token shortcut key would also open Nvidia Highlights feature simultaneously (Now on “F” key)

Fix for a bug where some achievements would appear as completed even though they were

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now for PC and consoles.