[Updated: Patch Notes] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update 1.08 Inbound for PC/PS4/XO; Infinity Ward Currently Finalizing the Patch

[Update] Infinity Ward's community manager has just announced that Modern Warfare Update 1.08 will be rolled out in a few hours (PST). We've included the patch notes for the update down below:

GENERAL FIXES: More backend fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability across all modes and all platforms Riot Shield: Fix for a bug where a player using the Riot Shield would not take explosive damage during certain situations

Fixed an issue where the Riot Shield stow on the players back when using Stim. (Tactical) Footsteps Now always play walk footstep sounds when in ADS and crouch independent of speed Increased the speed in which you can remain using the walk footstep sounds by slightly pressing on the movement stick Challenges General fix for the UI and Challenge state getting out of sync. We'll continue to monitor and make additional fixes as needed in future updates Fix for a challenge related error that could occur; DEV ERROR 5476 Fix for Mission Challenge description, “Get Kills with a Burst Weapons” being too vague. Piccadilly: Spawn tuning while playing TDM and Domination Domination flag adjustments; B Flag is now near the busses instead of the center fountain Weapons: ARs: Minor hip spread adjustment 725: Reduce range M4: increase hip spread, decrease damage to the head FAL: Reduced recoil, increased ADS speed EB-14: Increase ADS speed Miscellaneous ammo reserve adjustments upon spawning to be in-line with other weapons of their class Special Operations: Fix for a bug where a player using the Overkill perk with an SMG as their secondary would sometimes spawn without a primary weapon when joining a match in progress

[Original story] Community manager Ashton Williams took to Twitter to announce that Modern Warfare’s next patch is currently being finalized and that the patch notes are almost ready to be released.

We’re working on finalizing another update. Notes will most likely go up before the update. No ETA at the moment, but will keep you posted. — Ashton Williams (@ashtonisVULCAN) November 11, 2019

Patch notes are almost ready for the next update. Pending anything unexpected, I’ll post them as soon as I can, promise. I’ve got a fever and a cold from hell, so I plan on getting these out as soon as I can because I need sleep. ? ? — Ashton Williams (@ashtonisVULCAN) November 12, 2019

Details about Modern Warfare update 1.08 are unknown at this point, but since the most recent updates all included stability improvements to prevent crashes, it’s likely that this update will also pack more stability improvements.

The community manager did reveal that the update will include a fix that prevents players from progressing through objectives as the game resets the first objective of a mission.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch 1.07 was released last week and included new maps, a new playlist, and the new Shoot House 24/7! Mode alongside numerous fixes and stability improvements across all platforms.

We’ll update as soon as Modern Warfare Update 1.08 is released.

Activision announced the reboot back in May of this year. The shooter features an all-new engine based on new tech that utilizes the latest advancements in visual engineering, including a physically-based material system allowing for state of the art photogrammetry, a new hybrid tile-based streaming system, new PBR decal rendering system, world volumetric lighting, 4K HDR, DirectX Raytracing (PC) and more as well as a new GPU geometry pipeline.

“Every design decision has been made with our players in mind,” said Creative Director and co-Studio Head Patrick Kelly upon the game's announcement. “With the launch of Modern Warfare, we’re taking steps to unite the community. First, we plan for Modern Warfare to be played together across PC and console through cross-play support. Second, we’re eliminating the traditional season pass, so that we can deliver more free maps and content as well as post-launch events to all players. This is just the beginning – there’s much more to come.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now globally for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.