Minisforum To Launch AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU Based Mini PC, Compares Performance With Ryzen 9 5900HX

Minisforum will release a new Mini PC, codenamed X500, with an AMD Cezanne G-Series Desktop APU, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G. The company has provided details of its X500 Mini PC along & also posted benchmarks comparing it with the recently released HX90 that runs on the Ryzen 9 5980HX APU.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU Powered X500 Mini PC Being Prepped By Minisforum, Offers Similar Performance As The Ryzen 9 5980HX

Website VideoCardz was sent information from Minisforum that showed the "internal performance evaluations of the Ryzen 7 5700G in the X500 system in comparison to the already released HX90 MiniPC which features Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU."

The Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU is the flagship mobile model that follows the FP6 socket which has minimal differences to the default TDP and clock speed. The information provided to VideoCardz was screenshots of performance and various tests along with some information about the devices prior to release. Unfortunately, there are still no complete specifications for the system except for what could be found on public forums and databases. It is speculated that the two systems are utilizing sixteen gigabytes DDR4-3200 memory modules.





















The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G appears to have a TDP range that is higher than the 5900HX model. The configurable TDP starts at 45 watts and reaches as high as 65 watts. The Ryzen 9 5900HX begins at 35 watts and reaches 54 watts. This information about the Ryzen 9 5900HX shows that the CPU has the ability for overclocking. It is also to be assumed that the CPU is "higher-binned" than other Cezanne mobile CPUs, for example, the Ryzen 7 5800H.

Performance Results AMD Ryzen 7 5700G AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 5700G/5900HX Geekbench 5 OpenCL 16522 16908 98% Geekbench 5 Vulkan 18710 18642 100% Geekbench 5 Single-Core 1526 1530 100% Geekbench 5 Multi-Core 7938 7568 105% Cinebench R23 Single-Core 1467 1463 100% Cinebench R23 Multi-Core 12456 12674 98% Cinebench R15 Multi-Core 2151 2247 96% PC Mark 10 6231 6262 100% 3DMark 11 (Graphics) 6089 6321 96% PassMark 10 Overall Score 5711.7 5577.6 102%

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G showcases a higher clock base of 500 MHz and a turbo boost of 4.6 GHz, which is also seen on the Ryzen 9 5900HX. However, the 5900HX is more efficient in graphical power due to the 2.1 GHz clock maximum which happens to be above 100 MHz higher than the 5700G model.

When it comes to workload power, the 5700G performs slightly better than the 5900HX model, including graphical workloads. It is pointed out by VideoCardz that what is more important is the form factor and not necessarily the power of the MiniPC's APU chip.