MacBook Air With mini-LED Screen Upgrade Set to Arrive in Mid-2022

Apple is slowly gravitating towards mini-LED, and shortly after launching the M1 iPad Pro with the display upgrade, the company is said to be introducing it to the MacBook Air next year, according to a notable analyst.

New MacBook Air to Feature Apple’s Next-Generation M2 Chipset

The MacBook Air is said to feature a 13.3-inch mini-LED for next year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. His investors’ note also mentioned that Sunrex should join Apple's supply chain later this year to provide light guides for the upcoming model’s scissor switch keyboards. Currently, the M1 MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch standard LED-backlit display, so it does not look like Apple intends on changing up the display size when launching the new product in mid-2022.

M1 iPad Pro’s mini-LED Close-up Images Show Insanely Small Diodes, With a Bean Provided for Comparison

Kuo earlier predicted that Apple is working on a fresh design for the 2022 MacBook Air, though he did not care to mention those changes in detail. Fortunately, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has commented that the portable Mac will arrive in a thinner, lighter body, along with a MagSafe connector and USB 4 ports. Customers who wanted additional performance from the current-generation MacBook Air will be pleased to know that Apple is working on its M2 chipset for the upcoming machine.

The M2 is expected to be made on the same advanced 5nm process as the A15 Bionic for the iPhone 13 lineup, so we strongly believe that improved performance and power efficiency should be on the cards. However, unlike the upcoming M1X, the M2 is rumored to feature four performance and four efficient cores, with the possibility of nine or ten graphics processing cores. In short, the M2 will improve where the M1 left off, while also delivering advancements in security, AI, and other areas.

Next year, Apple could also introduce mini-LED to the 11-inch iPad Pro, giving customers more options in enjoying that upgraded display. With this change arriving for the MacBook Air in mid-2022, it will open a gateway for consumers wanting a better screen, but without having to pay that premium.

News Source: AppleInsider