MacBook Air With MagSafe, Thinner and Lighter Form Factor Reportedly Arriving in H2, 2021, or Early 2022

If you’re not satisfied with your M1 MacBook Air, Apple may have something coming in a few months to appease you. Apparently, the company is working on a thinner and lighter version of a MacBook Air, and there’s a possibility that it brings back the MagSafe connector.

New MacBook Air Will Also Feature USB 4 Ports to Deliver Maximum Bandwidth and Connect External Devices

Fresh insight from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman talks about Apple working on a new MacBook Air that could arrive in H2, 2021, or early 2022. The display size is expected to be retained at 13 inches, with the upcoming machine possibly sporting a thinner and lighter form factor as it will feature Apple’s in-house silicon. According to a tipster, the next Apple Silicon will be a 12-core part and looking at how the company used the 5nm M1 in all its devices, we could see a similar situation for the upcoming models.

Apple mulled increasing the MacBook Air size to 15 inches, but that isn’t happening, likely because it will effectively remove the portability attribute of the notebook. As mentioned above, the MagSafe connector is returning for connectivity, with Gurman mentioning that it should arrive for the upcoming MacBook Pro models. Unfortunately, these MacBook Pro models are expected to ship in Q2, 2021, without a Touch Bar, if that matters to you.

Aside from having a MagSafe connector, the MacBook Air will get new USB 4 ports, but it’s not confirmed if these will use the USB-C interface or a different connector. There’s also no mention in the report if Apple plans to stick with LCD technology or upgrade to mini-LED. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant is rumored to bring mini-LED upgrades for the new MacBook Pro models, and a mini-LED MacBook Air will also arrive. However, according to the famed analyst, that model will arrive in 2022.

Assuming Apple releases its MacBook Air in early 2022, we could see it getting treated to a mini-LED. Sadly, nothing is confirmed, for the time being, so we recommend waiting for more updates in the future.

