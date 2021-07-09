Apple to Introduce mini-LED With the 11-inch iPad Pro in 2022

Apple only introduced mini-LED to the larger 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro this year. Those that wanted to experience the same display upgrade for media consumption or content creation on the smaller and more portable 11-inch iPad Pro would be out of luck. Fortunately, they will only have to remain patient for a single year because Apple will reportedly bring the same mini-LED to the smaller tablet in 2022.

New 12.9-inch iPad Pro to Also Feature mini-LED - Apple Could Introduce a Better Quality Display With Minimized Blooming Effect

A report from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo talks about the 2022 11-inch iPad Pro getting a mini-LED screen. In addition to the smaller slate, the analyst mentions that Apple will introduce a refreshed version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which we assume would offer chipset upgrades. However, Kuo has not mentioned if Apple will introduce an improved version of the mini-LED.

Previous reports have revealed that in some instances, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro gives off a blooming effect. Further investigation in the matter concluded that this is happening due to the lack of dimming zones. While mini-LED does boast more individual dimming zones than LCD, an increase in that number may reduce the halo effect considerably.

That, or Apple could switch to OLED, a display technology that would eliminate this effect. Apple is rumored to introduce OLED for the iPad Pro range, but it could happen much later. We will likely witness a transition from LCD to mini-LED before a new technology is introduced. As for the chipset upgrades, we believe both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models will feature Apple’s newest M2 chipset, which is reportedly delayed but is expected to arrive in early 2022, or in the first half.

Apple’s M2 is said to be made on the same architecture as the A15 Bionic is for the forthcoming iPhone 13 series, so expect improved performance and power efficiency from the updated iPad Pro models. At the same time, treat this report with a pinch of salt, and we will be back with more updates.

News Source: iMore