Microsoft: We Feel So Confident of Our Content Pipeline We Don’t Need to Save Games for Scarlett

Microsoft had a rather big showcase at London's X019 yesterday. A lot of games were on display, several of which are coming from Microsoft's own Xbox Game Studios.

Some fans were surprised to find out that many of these titles (Bleeding Edge, due on March 24th; Minecraft Dungeons, coming in April 2020; Wasteland 3, due on May 19th; Grounded, due in Spring 2020; Tell Me Why, coming in Summer 2020) will be available before the launch of Project Scarlett, the next Xbox console. It used to be customary that platform holders, like Microsoft, Sony or Nintendo, would hold back their so-called 'killer applications' specifically to bolster a new console launch.

Speaking with GamesIndustry, Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty explained why that's not necessary in this case:

We feel confident about our content pipeline so that we feel we don't need to save everything up for that beat.

In fact, during the X019 livestream, Microsoft Head of Gaming and Executive VP Phil Spencer had joked they had enough unannounced projects to keep busy for the foreseeable future during these showcase events.

Of course, Halo Infinite was already confirmed to be paired with Project Scarlett and the same may turn out to be true for the next Forza title, but it's still nice to know there won't be any drought of first-party games in the meantime.

In the GamesIndustry interview, Matt Booty also addressed the argument that Microsoft is spending a lot for Xbox Game Pass promotions, in an attempt to get customers to subscribe to the service. The latest promotion allows you to purchase three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just one dollar if you haven't subscribed to it before, while all XGP Ultimate subscribers are getting extra subscriptions for free (one month of EA Access, three months of Discord Nitro, six months of Spotify Premium).

What's important to understand is that we are 18 months in on Game Pass. Netflix is over ten years old. If you were to go back and look at some of the things that Netflix did in their first two years, it's easy for people to forget now because it's been so long, but you couldn't turn around sideways without seeing a Netflix ad for this promotional offer, or that promotional offer... It was almost as bad as the AOL disk. I'd go pick up my chicken sandwich at the restaurant and it comes with a free AOL disk. Everything was about a free month of Netflix. I think that as a subscription service emerges and grows that there are different ways of promoting it at different times. We're just in a different phase. They have challenges that are different from what we have right now. There's so much talk about Disney Plus and they've got a world of challenges there. For us, we need to do the right marketing from where we are in the lifecycle of our subscription.

