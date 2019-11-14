Wasteland 3 Gets a Stark New Trailer and Early-2020 Release Date

Those eager for a slice of old-school post-apocalyptic RPG fun will want to clear some time early next year, as Wasteland 3 has nailed down a spring release date. During today’s big X019 Inside Xbox show developer inXile Entertainment also revealed an impressive new trailer for the game. While not without some humorous touches, what really stands out about the trailer are the starkly-beautiful visuals – definitely seems like InXile are taking advantage of the new resources available to them now that they’re a Microsoft first-party studio. Check out the trailer, below.

Haven’t been keeping up with Wasteland 3? If you have time, do check out Wccftech’s recent hands-on preview of the game. Here’s your basic Wasteland 3 description:

In Wasteland 3 the fate of Arizona depends on the fate of Colorado. You’re a Desert Ranger, fighting a losing battle to keep your beloved Arizona alive, when the self-proclaimed Patriarch of Colorado radios, promising aid if you’ll do a job he can only entrust to an outsider—rescue his land from the ambitions of his three bloodthirsty children. Wasteland 3 is a post-apocalyptic RPG from inXile entertainment, featuring challenging tactical combat, hours of exploration, and a deep, reactive story full of twists, turns, and brutal ethical decisions. Play in single-player or co-op as you customize your squad with perks and abilities geared to your playstyle, and customize your vehicle -- the Kodiak -- turning it into a hardened war beast. Saving Colorado isn't going to be easy, but Arizona is counting on you, so...don't screw it up.

Despite InXile being owned by Microsoft, Wasteland is still coming to PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The game launches on May 18, 2020. Pre-orders are open now, and everybody who reserves a copy gets the Ranger General’s Hat and Glasses, Polished Ranger Badge, and Snow Camo Weapons as bonuses.