Save Over $330 on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Pro Type Cover Bundle

Before the maddening rush of Black Friday starts, several tech companies begin offering discounts that help users take their time, read reviews, and buy their favourites without having to make last-minute decisions based on what's available on that one day. We have already shared some of the blockbuster discounts that Samsung is offering on its 8K TVs. Microsoft is also starting its promotions, offering a discount of up to $359.99 on its Surface Pro 7.

Ultra-light and versatile, Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 offers the best of a laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet. "The stunning PixelSense Display supports Surface Pen and touch, while Fast Charge technology and all-day battery life give you plenty of juice to work all day and play all night," the company writes.

Here is how you can get Surface Pro 7 on discount

Head over to the Microsoft Store. Choose your Surface Pro 7 (Black or Platinum) - $949.99 instead of $1,199.99 Next, choose your Type Cover (several colors) - $50 instead of $129.99

This saves you $330. For more (optional) savings, you can add accessories like the Microsoft Arc Mouse, the new Microsoft 4K Wireless Display Adapter, and other products that get you a direct 20% discount.

Surface Pro 7 is a 2-in-1 that is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core processor that brings faster multitasking, immersive entertainment, and incredible WiFi performance. Some of its specs include:

Screen: 12.3” PixelSense Display | Resolution: 2736 x 1824 (267 PPI) | Aspect ratio: 3:2 | Touch: 10 point multi-touch

Memory: 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM

Processor: Dual-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor | Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor | Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor

Security: Firmware TPM | Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

Software

Software Sensors: Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope |Magnetometer

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics (i3) | Intel® Iris Plus Graphics (i5, i7)

Connections: 1 x USB-C | 1 x USB-A | 3.5 mm headphone jack | 1 x Surface Connect port | Surface Type Cover port | MicroSDXC card reader | Compatible with Surface Dial off-screen interaction

For complete specifications of Surface Pro 7, head over to the product page.