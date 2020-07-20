Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Looks Stunning In New Gameplay Footage
New Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 footage taken from the currently ongoing alpha surfaced online recently.
The new footage, shared on YouTube by Ify, features, among other sequences, a great recreation of New York which highlights the game's amazing visuals.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will release on PC on August 18th, with a beta kicking off later this month, on July 30th. The game will also feature an in-game marketplace where users will be able to sell mods for money.
- Vivid and Detailed Landscapes – Immerse yourself in the vast and beautiful world that is our planet with more than 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, mountains, roads, rivers and more.
- A Living World – Earth is vibrant and ever-changing and so is the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator which includes live traffic, real-time weather and animals.
- Highly Detailed Aircraft – Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models. Every aircraft includes highly detailed and accurate cockpits with realistic instrumentation.
- New Checklist System – From pro to beginner, scale your level from full manual to full assist with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklist.
- Dynamic Weather – The new weather engine enables users to switch on the live weather mode to experience real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain and more.
- New Day & Night Engine – Experience flight at any time of day or year allowing for night VFR, visual flight rules, navigation.
- Aerodynamic Modeling – A state-of-the-art physics engine with over 1,000 control surfaces per plane allows for a truly realistic experience.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter