Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Looks Stunning In New Gameplay Footage

New Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 footage taken from the currently ongoing alpha surfaced online recently.

The new footage, shared on YouTube by Ify, features, among other sequences, a great recreation of New York which highlights the game's amazing visuals.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will release on PC on August 18th, with a beta kicking off later this month, on July 30th. The game will also feature an in-game marketplace where users will be able to sell mods for money.