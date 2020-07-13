A beta date for Microsoft Flight Simulator was recently revealed, but it seems the game won’t be staying in this final testing stage for long, as we now know the game will launch in full in early August! You can check out a new very pretty Microsoft Flight Simulator trailer, below.

Unfortunately, there’s a slightly gray edge to this otherwise silver cloud, as it’s been revealed players will have to pay extra for Microsoft Flight Simulator’s full list of aircraft and “handcrafted” airports (the game procedurally generates thousands of real-life airports, but they won’t be as detailed). The $60 standard edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator will get you 20 aircraft and 30 handcrafted airports, the $90 Deluxe Edition will get you 25 planes and 35 airports, and the pricey $120 Premium Deluxe Edition will get you 30 planes and 40 airports. It’s unclear at this point if planes and airports will be able to be purchased individually by those who don’t pony up for the Deluxe Editions. Here’s a full checklist of planes and airports available in each edition (click the image for full resolution):





Haven’t been keeping up with Microsoft Flight Simulator? Here’s a rundown of the game’s key features:

Vivid and Detailed Landscapes – Immerse yourself in the vast and beautiful world that is our planet with more than 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, mountains, roads, rivers and more.

– Immerse yourself in the vast and beautiful world that is our planet with more than 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, mountains, roads, rivers and more. A Living World – Earth is vibrant and ever-changing and so is the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator which includes live traffic, real-time weather and animals.

– Earth is vibrant and ever-changing and so is the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator which includes live traffic, real-time weather and animals. Highly Detailed Aircraft – Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models. Every aircraft includes highly detailed and accurate cockpits with realistic instrumentation.

– Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models. Every aircraft includes highly detailed and accurate cockpits with realistic instrumentation. New Checklist System – From pro to beginner, scale your level from full manual to full assist with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklist.

– From pro to beginner, scale your level from full manual to full assist with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklist. Dynamic Weather – The new weather engine enables users to switch on the live weather mode to experience real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain and more.

– The new weather engine enables users to switch on the live weather mode to experience real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain and more. New Day & Night Engine – Experience flight at any time of day or year allowing for night VFR, visual flight rules, navigation.

– Experience flight at any time of day or year allowing for night VFR, visual flight rules, navigation. Aerodynamic Modeling – A state-of-the-art physics engine with over 1,000 control surfaces per plane allows for a truly realistic experience.

Microsoft Flight Simulator touches down on PC on August 18. The Xbox One version of the game has yet to receive a release date. For those who just can’t wait, the MFS beta kicks off on July 30.