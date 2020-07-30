Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Looks Better Than Ever In New Gameplay Footage
New Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 gameplay footage has emerged online, showcasing more of the game's beautiful vistas.
The new footage, which features two different flights with the Boeing 747 and the Airbus A320 Neo, highlights the great attention to detail in the recreation of the planes' cockpits and the high quality of the visuals.
Plenty of other high-quality footage has also been made available today by PC Gamer and IGN, which you can check out below.
Additionally, some new screenshots taken in the ongoing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 closed beta confirm that the game will feature customizable in-game avatars, which will be fully rendered. The amount of customization options has yet to be confirmed, but more on the matter is surely coming in the near future, considering the game officially releases next month.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will release on PC on August 18th. Among the game's many features will be an in-game marketplace where users will be able to sell mods for money.
- Vivid and Detailed Landscapes – Immerse yourself in the vast and beautiful world that is our planet with more than 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, mountains, roads, rivers and more.
- A Living World – Earth is vibrant and ever-changing and so is the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator which includes live traffic, real-time weather and animals.
- Highly Detailed Aircraft – Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models. Every aircraft includes highly detailed and accurate cockpits with realistic instrumentation.
- New Checklist System – From pro to beginner, scale your level from full manual to full assist with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklist.
- Dynamic Weather – The new weather engine enables users to switch on the live weather mode to experience real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain and more.
- New Day & Night Engine – Experience flight at any time of day or year allowing for night VFR, visual flight rules, navigation.
- Aerodynamic Modeling – A state-of-the-art physics engine with over 1,000 control surfaces per plane allows for a truly realistic experience.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter