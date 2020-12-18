Microsoft Flight Simulator Reaches a Whopping 2 Million Players

The return of Microsoft Flight Simulator in 2020 was a welcome one. Not only did it mark the return of a popular franchise, but it was a stupendous return to form. Now, Microsoft has confirmed that the game has officially passed 2 million players. That's quite the feat, whether you're interested in planes or not.

Just earlier this year, the game had reached over 1 million sales. Now, it also has a 91 average on Metacritic with 50,000,000 total flights take, 3,500,000,000+ miles flown, and 19 round trip flights from the Earth to the sun. In short, people like to fly and it shows.

We awarded Microsoft Flight Simulator a perfect 10 in our review, praising it as a "technical marvel" with "an amazing level of detail."

"Microsoft Flight Simulator is a marvelous use of technology to create one of the most wonderful and spectacular looking games I've ever played. Never a proponent of realism, it simply works here thanks to thousands of handcrafted buildings, as well as certain exceptionally detailed cities, planes and airports, giving you something that is a sheer joy to explore. This attention to detail expands to the controls of the planes, though Asobo ensured it's accessible through easy to use Xbox controller functions. Once you're past the learning curve and the full functions of the planes are at your disposal, there's little that can be said other than this as close to perfect as could be hoped. There are some very slight issues, such as long loading times - expected due to what is being loaded - but every square inch of the Earth is accessible and it's always worth the wait, particularly thanks to the number of options at your disposal. There's no doubt in my mind that this will be a platform that will last long into the future."

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now on PC, though there's a version headed to Xbox Series X|S in summer 2021. It's also poised to receive VR support as of December 23.