Microsoft Flight Simulator to Support Modders With a Built-In Marketplace

Mods have been a big part of the appeal of Microsoft Flight Simulator games, and it seems the latest entry will be no different. In fact, it’s been announced the new Microsoft Flight Simulator will have a built-in marketplace where users can sell their mods for real money. Here are the details…

For the first time, Microsoft Flight Simulator will include a built-in Marketplace which enables approved partners to sell their content directly to simmers. The 3rd party creator community has been incredibly vibrant, delighting simmers with their creativity for many years. We recognize that creations by 3rd parties are a vital ingredient to broaden and deepen the Flight Simulation experience so we are excited to announce our Marketplace Partner Program which enables approved partners to sell content within our built-in Marketplace. The new Marketplace Partner Program provides a streamlined path for you to partner with Microsoft and sell your content directly from the simulator itself. There is no cost to sign up for the program, but you need to apply and be approved in order to get started. Once you’ve been approved and you’ve published content in the Marketplace, you’ll be able to see how your content is performing, how much revenue you are earning and automatically receive payments based on your payment profile.

If you think selling MFS mods might be for you, you can sign up for the Marketplace Partner Program, right here.

Speaking of Microsoft Flight Simulator content, the game’s various editions were recently detailed. The $60 standard edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator will get you 20 aircraft and 30 “handcrafted” airports, the $90 Deluxe Edition will get you 25 planes and 35 airports, and the pricey $120 Premium Deluxe Edition will get you 30 planes and 40 airports.

Microsoft Flight Simulator touches down on PC on August 18. The Xbox One version of the game has yet to receive a release date. For those who just can’t wait, the MFS beta kicks off on July 30.