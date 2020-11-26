Microsoft Flight Simulator US World Update Out Now, UK Update Coming in January

The new Microsoft Flight Simulator is an amazing piece of tech that allows you to fly pretty much anywhere in the world using Bing Maps data, but developer Asobo Studio is going a step further, adding additional detail to certain key parts of the world via a series of free updates. The new US World Update is available now, and adds a handful of new “handcrafted” airports, including Atlanta and Dallas/Forth Worth, as well as a ton of new landmarks, from Monument Valley, to Mount Rushmore, to the White House itself. Check out a new trailer for the US World Update, below.

PS5 3rd-Party Games Outperforming XSX, Microsoft Vows to “Resolve the Issues” With Devs

Here’s everything included in the Microsoft Flight Simulator US update:

Airports

KATL – Atlanta International

KFHR – Friday Harbor

KDFW – Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

KSWF – New York Stewart International Airport

Points of Interest

Chimney Rock

Crazy Horse Memorial

Pilgrim Monument, Provincetown MA

Fort Jefferson

Washington Monument, Washington DC

Capitol, Washington DC

White House, Washington DC

Wright Brothers National Memorial

Mount Rushmore

Biltmore Estate

Devils Tower

New River Gorge Bridge

United States National Arboretum

Bixby Creek Bridge

Chesapeake Bay Bridge

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Mackinac Bridge

Navajo Bridge

Astoria-Megler Bridge

U.S. Grant Bridge

Lowry Avenue Bridge

Lewis and Clark Bridge

The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge

Fort Knox

Monument Rocks National Natural

Coronado Heights Castle

Ellis County Courthouse

Monument Valley

Yosemite El Capitan

Cliff Palace, Mesa Verde, Colorado

Shiprock, New Mexico

Haystack Rock at Canon, Oregon

Half Dome, Yosemite

Dworshak Dam

Hoover Dam

Oroville Dam

Alcatraz (water tower and lighthouse only)

Fort McHenry, Baltimore

Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls

Glen Canyon Dam

Las Vegas Strip (Night)

Confederation Bridge

Johnson Space Center Houston (visitor’s center)

Kennedy Space Center Florida (visitors center)

Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (memorial site)

Mauna Kea Observatory, Hawaii

National Radio Astronomy Observatory

Gulf of Mexico, Oil Rigs

Airport Graveyard, Tucson

Meanwhile, we also have details on the next Microsoft Flight Simulator update, which will gussy up the United Kingdom. During a recent Twitch Q&A session, Asobo revealed the UK World Update is coming in January, and will include 50 to 60 new points of interest and handcrafted airports such as Manchester Barton, Liverpool, Land’s End, and more. You can check out the full Flight Simulator development calendar for the next few months below (click on the image for full resolution).

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available on PC and will touch down on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2021. The UK World Update is scheduled to arrive on January 26.