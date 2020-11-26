Microsoft Flight Simulator US World Update Out Now, UK Update Coming in January
The new Microsoft Flight Simulator is an amazing piece of tech that allows you to fly pretty much anywhere in the world using Bing Maps data, but developer Asobo Studio is going a step further, adding additional detail to certain key parts of the world via a series of free updates. The new US World Update is available now, and adds a handful of new “handcrafted” airports, including Atlanta and Dallas/Forth Worth, as well as a ton of new landmarks, from Monument Valley, to Mount Rushmore, to the White House itself. Check out a new trailer for the US World Update, below.
Here’s everything included in the Microsoft Flight Simulator US update:
Airports
- KATL – Atlanta International
- KFHR – Friday Harbor
- KDFW – Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
- KSWF – New York Stewart International Airport
Points of Interest
- Chimney Rock
- Crazy Horse Memorial
- Pilgrim Monument, Provincetown MA
- Fort Jefferson
- Washington Monument, Washington DC
- Capitol, Washington DC
- White House, Washington DC
- Wright Brothers National Memorial
- Mount Rushmore
- Biltmore Estate
- Devils Tower
- New River Gorge Bridge
- United States National Arboretum
- Bixby Creek Bridge
- Chesapeake Bay Bridge
- Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- Mackinac Bridge
- Navajo Bridge
- Astoria-Megler Bridge
- U.S. Grant Bridge
- Lowry Avenue Bridge
- Lewis and Clark Bridge
- The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge
- Fort Knox
- Monument Rocks National Natural
- Coronado Heights Castle
- Ellis County Courthouse
- Monument Valley
- Yosemite El Capitan
- Cliff Palace, Mesa Verde, Colorado
- Shiprock, New Mexico
- Haystack Rock at Canon, Oregon
- Half Dome, Yosemite
- Dworshak Dam
- Hoover Dam
- Oroville Dam
- Alcatraz (water tower and lighthouse only)
- Fort McHenry, Baltimore
- Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls
- Glen Canyon Dam
- Las Vegas Strip (Night)
- Confederation Bridge
- Johnson Space Center Houston (visitor’s center)
- Kennedy Space Center Florida (visitors center)
- Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (memorial site)
- Mauna Kea Observatory, Hawaii
- National Radio Astronomy Observatory
- Gulf of Mexico, Oil Rigs
- Airport Graveyard, Tucson
Meanwhile, we also have details on the next Microsoft Flight Simulator update, which will gussy up the United Kingdom. During a recent Twitch Q&A session, Asobo revealed the UK World Update is coming in January, and will include 50 to 60 new points of interest and handcrafted airports such as Manchester Barton, Liverpool, Land’s End, and more. You can check out the full Flight Simulator development calendar for the next few months below (click on the image for full resolution).
Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available on PC and will touch down on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2021. The UK World Update is scheduled to arrive on January 26.