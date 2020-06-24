This month's Patch Tuesday Windows 10 update has managed to bring in quite a few issues, including some that have now been acknowledged by Microsoft. After releasing an out-of-band fix for the printing issue, the Windows maker has now confirmed that some users might experience crashes due to a failure in the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) file, lsass.exe.

The Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) file (lsass.exe) might fail on some devices with the error message, “A critical system process, C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe, failed with status code c0000008. The machine must now be restarted."

Microsoft hasn't shared any workaround, but added that it is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

The issue affects several versions of the operating system, including the latest May 2020 Update (version 2004), the November 2019 Update (version 1909), the May 2019 Update (version 1903), and the October 2018 Update (version 1809).

The affected updates are KB4557957 (for version 2004), KB4560960 (for versions 1909 and 1903) and KB4561608 (for version 1809). All of these were released on June 9 as part of the routine monthly patches. Microsoft had to then deliver a second Windows 10 update to fix a printing issue that was caused by this set of updates. It appears that the new batch is also affected by this latest lsass.exe issue.

- We will update this space as Microsoft delivers a fix for this problem.