Windows 7 may have reached its end of service but apparently that doesn't mean Microsoft won't be gracing it with its new products. The Windows maker is pushing its new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser to the older Windows products, including Windows 8.1 and 7.

"Microsoft has released a new Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge," the company announced in a support document.

Microsoft Resumes Optional Windows 10 Updates in July – Will Mark Them as “Preview”

"This new version provides best in class compatibility with extensions and websites. Additionally, this new version provides great support for the latest rendering capabilities, modern web applications, and powerful developer tools across all supported OS platforms." - Microsoft

This update is targeted at devices running Windows 7 SP1 or later versions and Windows 8.1 or later versions. Home, Professional, Ultimate, Starter, and Core editions are all included. "Devices that run these editions on Active Directory or Azure Active Directory domain are also excluded from this automatic update" along with Enterprise devices, Microsoft said.

The company added that the new Microsoft Edge won't replace Internet Explorer on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 machines, but it will replace legacy Edge browser.

"The new Microsoft Edge will be pinned to the taskbar and add a shortcut to the desktop. If your current version of Microsoft Edge already has a shortcut, it will be replaced."

Prereqs to get new Microsoft Edge on Windows 7 through Windows Update

For devices running Windows 8.1, there are no prerequisites to install the update (KB4567409) that brings Microsoft Edge. For Windows 7 SP1, Microsoft says you must have the following updates installed.

You must have the SHA-2 update (KB4474419) that is dated September 23, 2019 or a later SHA-2 update installed and then restart your device before you apply this update. If you use Windows Update, the latest SHA-2 update will be offered to you automatically. For more information about SHA-2 updates, see 2019 SHA-2 Code Signing Support requirement for Windows and WSUS.

You must have the servicing stack update (SSU) (KB4490628) that is dated March 12, 2019 or a later SSU update installed. For more information about the latest SSU updates, see ADV990001 | Latest Servicing Stack Updates.

Microsoft's new Chromium-based Edge browser works on Windows (10, 8.1, 8, 7), Android, iOS, and macOS. Support for Linux hasn't arrived yet.

Microsoft noted that its new Edge browser helps keep your devices secure on the web, however, "your device may still be vulnerable to security risks," adding that users should move on to a supported operating system. Another support document updated last month suggests that Microsoft will continue to support Microsoft Edge on Windows 7 until July 15, 2021. However, it is likely that the Windows maker would extend this support to a few more months or even a year.