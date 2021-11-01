Guardians of the Galaxy PS5, Xbox Series X|S New Frame Rate Test Video Compares Display Modes Performance and More

A new Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy frame rate test video has been shared online today, comparing the performance of all display modes and confirming their resolutions.

The new video, shared today by VG Tech, tests performance for the PlayStation 5 1.003.000 version and for the Xbox Series X|S 2.5.2110.220 versions. Quality Mode on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X uses dynamic resolution, with the Xbox Series X version featuring a higher lower resolution, although 2160p resolution on both consoles is quite common. Performance mode on both systems renders at native 1080p resolution, but even at this resolution, the game seems to have more performance drops compared to Quality mode.

Guardians of the Galaxy PS5 in Quality Mode uses a dynamic resolution with the highest resolution found being 3840x2160 and the lowest resolution found being 2880x1620. Xbox Series X in Quality Mode uses a dynamic resolution with the highest resolution found being 3840x2160 and the lowest resolution found being 3200x1800. Pixel counts at 3840x2160 were common on PS5 and Xbox Series X in Quality Mode. PS5 and Xbox Series X in Performance Mode render at a native resolution of 1920x1080. Xbox Series S doesn't have a Performance Mode and renders at a native resolution of 1920x1080. Quality Mode has an improved LOD transition distance compared to Performance Mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Scene complexity is noticeably reduced on Xbox Series S compared to both modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a solid action/adventure title featuring a great story and characters but no real innovation, as highlighted by Alessio in his review.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a highly enjoyable action/adventure romp that never strays from the beaten path. You won't find any major experiments or innovations here, but you will experience a great adaptation of the beloved dysfunctional team of galactic superheroes. The story and characters are well written, the combat is fun (if perhaps a bit too easy), and the audio is excellent.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.