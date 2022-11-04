Menu
Company

Fable Progress “So Encouraging” Says Matt Booty, Playground Has Put Internal Worries to Rest

Nathan Birch
Nov 4, 2022, 06:26 PM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Fable

It’s been some time we’ve heard anything concrete about Fable, the anticipated revival of Microsoft’s series in development at Playground Games. Could the game be in trouble? We’ve heard Playground may be struggling given they’re primarily a racing game developer and the project may have been scaled back, but of course, those were just rumors.

Well, perhaps we needn’t worry. In a new interview with Skill Up’s Friends Per Second podcast, Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty spoke in support of Playground working on Fable and said what he’s seen of the game has been “so encouraging.”

Related StoryNathan Birch
Halo Infinite Team “Fell Short” on Post-Launch Plan Admits Booty, But Has “Retrenched” Now

“Playground makes racing games, but if we deconstruct that a little bit, I think the thing that Playground does is high-craft, high-quality, high attention to detail. They had a particular passion for the IP and I think they also demonstrated that they understand what the heart and soul of Fable is about and how they can bring it forward for today's sensibilities. [How to] make a modern take on Fable.

There's stuff I wish I could share and show, because some of the things I've seen are just so encouraging. There's a danger sometimes, that you don't want to [have] the RPG team go make a racing game or vice-versa. You don't want the shooter team to make a kid's building-block game. You can get in trouble there. But [Playground has] a great technology base, they've got a passion for the IP, and they've just got such a demonstrated commitment to craft and quality. [...] During some of the first reviews, I shared a little skepticism that, look, I feel like we're kind of going out on a limb here, but they've since put that to rest. I'm excited for everybody to see it.”

Another encouraging tidbit – according to recent rumors from the reliable Jason Schreier, the talented Eidos Montreal is also helping out with the new Fable. Fingers crossed the end result is worthy of the franchise’s name.

Fable is coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S. A release window has yet to be revealed.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order