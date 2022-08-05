Menu
Company

Deus Ex May Return Under Embracer, Eidos Wants to “Do What Cyberpunk 2077 Couldn’t”

Nathan Birch
Aug 5, 2022
Deus Ex

Following Embracer Group’s purchase of Square Enix’s Western AAA studios, most of the focus has been on what might happen with Crystal Dynamics and the Tomb Raider franchise, but what about Eidos Montreal? With another Guardians of the Galaxy game likely off the table, what might they be tackling next? Well, according to Jeff Grubb on the latest episode of his Game Mess Mornings show, it seems they may be going back to the franchise they’re best known for – Deus Ex. While everything’s still very early, Embracer is said to be much more open to bringing back Adam Jensen, and Eidos Montreal is fired up to “do what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn’t” within the sci-fi RPG sphere.

"We don't know, really, what to expect from an Embracer-owned, Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal. It's early, the rumblings I've heard... they want to get right back into [Deus Ex]. They want to do what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn't, that's the word going around. I mean, we'll see if that happens. It's so early, who knows what that will turn into, but that was probably not even... there was no possibility of that conversation to even begin under Square Enix, right?"

Related StoryNathan Birch
Apex Legends’ New Character Vantage Brings Sniping Skills and a Cute Bat Buddy to the Table

Of course, take this with a fairly substantial grain of salt, but it would certainly make sense for Eidos Montreal to return to Deus Ex. And with the power of new hardware, engines, and the backing of a supportive and deep-pocketed Embracer, they may have a good shot at creating that cyberpunk paradise we’ve all been waiting for.

Haven’t played Eidos Montreal’s Deus Ex games? The most recent, Mankind Divided, is well worth your time as Wccftech’s Alessio Palumbo spelled out in his review

"Could it be better? Most certainly, but Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is already great as it is, and you would be remiss to leave it hanging in stores if you care the slightest bit about RPGs with a deep story, lots of choices and a cyberpunk setting."

What do you think? Excited about the prospect of Deus Ex coming back?

Products mentioned in this post

Cyberpunk 2077
USD 26

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
Filter videos by
Order