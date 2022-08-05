Deus Ex May Return Under Embracer, Eidos Wants to “Do What Cyberpunk 2077 Couldn’t”

Following Embracer Group’s purchase of Square Enix’s Western AAA studios, most of the focus has been on what might happen with Crystal Dynamics and the Tomb Raider franchise, but what about Eidos Montreal? With another Guardians of the Galaxy game likely off the table, what might they be tackling next? Well, according to Jeff Grubb on the latest episode of his Game Mess Mornings show, it seems they may be going back to the franchise they’re best known for – Deus Ex. While everything’s still very early, Embracer is said to be much more open to bringing back Adam Jensen, and Eidos Montreal is fired up to “do what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn’t” within the sci-fi RPG sphere.

"We don't know, really, what to expect from an Embracer-owned, Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal. It's early, the rumblings I've heard... they want to get right back into [Deus Ex]. They want to do what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn't, that's the word going around. I mean, we'll see if that happens. It's so early, who knows what that will turn into, but that was probably not even... there was no possibility of that conversation to even begin under Square Enix, right?"

Of course, take this with a fairly substantial grain of salt, but it would certainly make sense for Eidos Montreal to return to Deus Ex. And with the power of new hardware, engines, and the backing of a supportive and deep-pocketed Embracer, they may have a good shot at creating that cyberpunk paradise we’ve all been waiting for.

Haven’t played Eidos Montreal’s Deus Ex games? The most recent, Mankind Divided, is well worth your time as Wccftech’s Alessio Palumbo spelled out in his review…

"Could it be better? Most certainly, but Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is already great as it is, and you would be remiss to leave it hanging in stores if you care the slightest bit about RPGs with a deep story, lots of choices and a cyberpunk setting."

What do you think? Excited about the prospect of Deus Ex coming back?